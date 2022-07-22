It’s been months since Taylor Swift took the stage to give us a taste of those Miss Americana vocals, but that all changed yesterday thanks to the singer’s surprise appearance during HAIM’s London concert.

The American band was recently featured in Swift’s evermore album, so it’d be fair to suggest that fans were tentatively waiting for a live duet at some point in the future. While they didn’t sing “No Body, No Crime” from the guest of the hour’s ninth studio album, they did go for an epic mashup of “Gasoline” and “Love Story,” which I hardly need to tell you left the audiences weak-kneed.

Haim opened for Swift during the 1989 World Tour in 2015, and Swift later lent her vocals to a version of “Gasoline” on the extended version of HAIM’s 2021 album, Women In Music Pt. III.

🚨| @TaylorSwift13 at the HAIM concert today



pic.twitter.com/cdnDJgEgVR — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) July 21, 2022

Perhaps more so than the appearance itself, it was the manner in which the singer appeared on stage which left jaws on the floor. Swift donned Taylor’s Version of the custom Louis Vuitton leather pants Haim adopted as their uniform for the current tour.

Some fans are now even willing to fight Joe Alwyn if it comes to it.

i hope joe alwyn knows how to fight pic.twitter.com/TxBHIFFu6b — molly (@mollyyyyyym) July 21, 2022

my only question of the night is can joe alwyn fight ?🖐😩

pic.twitter.com/LI0GkhmzZN — Mollyᴴ🎩 (@pharbphieri) July 22, 2022

One thing’s for sure; she definitely looks like an American singer here. I mean, there’s no mistaking it, even if you’re getting lunch down by the lakes.

And what’s more, in an all too familiar Swiftian fashion, fans are finding it rather difficult to stay alive after that performance. We don’t blame you, Taylor; your love made them crazy. If it doesn’t, you ain’t doing it right.

Can we check on the people who experienced this live? Like are they all alive still cause I know me personally I would’ve combusted pic.twitter.com/oN34gFZmsi — Mari🧣 | Taylors Version (@zaylorswifron) July 21, 2022

Man, the urge to fight Joe is ready strong today. But I guess that’s the price you’re going to have to be willing to pay when you date someone with as big a reputation as the T-swizzle.

i wanna fight joe alwyn pic.twitter.com/99S1rOPaYn — townes🪐rep era – bpcb ¦ fleabag (@13sephone) July 21, 2022

Let’s hope Taylor holds a concert soon, lest sparks fly off Swiftie heads out of sheer frustration.