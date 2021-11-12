Swifties Berate Jake Gyllenhaal After Taylor Swift Releases 10-Minute Song About Their Age-Gap Relationship
The internet wasn’t ready for Red (Taylor’s Version). Along with the much-anticipated remasters, vault tracks, and guest features, the redux of Taylor Swift’s 2012 album Red concludes with a magnum opus of a break-up track.
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” builds off of the original album with more bite and scandal to it. The 400-some words recount the now decade-old relationship between swift and actor Jake Gyllenhaal, and the new song brings their age gap into focus, with new lyrics like “You said if we had been closer in age/ Maybe it would have been fine/ And that made me want to die.”
Even by Swift’s standards, it’s vulnerable and fiery. She doesn’t hold back from illustrating in detail how unfairly she feels she was treated in their relationship.
The idea you had of me
Who was she?
A never-needy, ever lovely jewel
Whose shine reflects on you
Not weeping in a party bathroom
Some actress asking me what happened
You
That’s what happened: You
Fans quickly piled on, with the whole internet decidedly on Swift’s side.
In the original song, Swift sings about a lost scarf kept by Gyllenhaal (“And I left my scarf there at your sister’s house and you’ve still got it in your drawer even now”). The scarf became the center of many jokes and memes about the actor and their relationship and was revived earlier this year when Swift ended her announcement of the redux album with a scarf emoji.
You can watch the lyric video for Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” here.