Swifties Berate Jake Gyllenhaal After Taylor Swift Releases 10-Minute Song About Their Age-Gap Relationship

The internet wasn’t ready for Red (Taylor’s Version). Along with the much-anticipated remasters, vault tracks, and guest features, the redux of Taylor Swift’s 2012 album Red concludes with a magnum opus of a break-up track.

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” builds off of the original album with more bite and scandal to it. The 400-some words recount the now decade-old relationship between swift and actor Jake Gyllenhaal, and the new song brings their age gap into focus, with new lyrics like “You said if we had been closer in age/ Maybe it would have been fine/ And that made me want to die.”

Even by Swift’s standards, it’s vulnerable and fiery. She doesn’t hold back from illustrating in detail how unfairly she feels she was treated in their relationship.

The idea you had of me Who was she? A never-needy, ever lovely jewel Whose shine reflects on you Not weeping in a party bathroom Some actress asking me what happened You That’s what happened: You

Fans quickly piled on, with the whole internet decidedly on Swift’s side.

jake gyllenhaal's current girlfriend after she listens to All too Well#RedTaylorsVersion



Good day for Jake Gyllenhaal to dig up that scarf.

taylor swift willfully ruining jake gyllenhaal's year because of a three month relationship and a stolen scarf

Suing Jake Gyllenhaal for emotional damage on behalf of me and Taylor Swift because how THE FUCK am I supposed to emotionally recover from these lyrics???

john mayer after he saw what happened to jake gyllenhaal #RedTaylorsVersion

In the original song, Swift sings about a lost scarf kept by Gyllenhaal (“And I left my scarf there at your sister’s house and you’ve still got it in your drawer even now”). The scarf became the center of many jokes and memes about the actor and their relationship and was revived earlier this year when Swift ended her announcement of the redux album with a scarf emoji.

You can watch the lyric video for Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” here.