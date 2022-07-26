Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Olivia Rodrigo are among this year’s VMA contenders for Video of the Year

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards nominations have swung into the public eye, leaving fans and nominees alike eagerly waiting to see who’s going to be nabbing some top honors in the realm of the music industry.

Video of the Year in particular looks to be one of this year’s most competitive categories, featuring the likes of Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X, who each hold seven nominations a piece throughout the whole competition, with the two artists sharing the honor for Video of the Year with “INDUSTRY BABY”‘s music video. Doja Cat and Harry Styles, themselves landing six nominations apiece, are among the contenders for Video of the Year as well, for “Woman” and “As It Was,” respectively.

Also featuring in this category are Drake, Future, and Young Thug (“Way 2 Sexy”), Ed Sheeran (“Shivers”), Olivia Rodrigo (“brutal”), and Taylor Swift, for the 10-minute version of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).”

Other categories include Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Push Performance of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Hip-Hop, Best Rock, Best Alternative, Best Latin, Best R&B, Best K-Pop, Video for Good, Best Metaverse Performance, Best Longform Video, Best Cinematography, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects, Best Choreography, and Best Editing.

The MTV Music Video Awards will be taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 28, and will be the second consecutive show featuring a live audience since the COVID-19 pandemic. The hosts and performers for this year’s show have not yet been confirmed.