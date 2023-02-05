Taylor Swift will likely take the stage at the Grammys, but Swifties may still be disappointed

The anticipation is high for Swifties since it’s still currently unknown if Taylor Swift will be performing at this year’s Grammy Awards. Not only is the artist nominated for four awards in this year’s event, but Swifties were reminded that Swift performed the original version of ‘All Too Well’ back in 2014.

According to iHeartRadio, the last public update that was received was that the pop singer had “active talks” with the Grammy’s organizers for a potential stage performance. Unfortunately, not much was said afterward, but there is speculation that the singer would perform tracks from the Midnights album if she does go on stage.

Due to this uncertainty, Swifties went on online manifest hope for their favorite singer to appear at the event. Swift’s song ‘All Too Well’ trended on Twitter, with fans reminiscing when the artist performed the original version of ‘All Too Well’ 9 years ago during the Grammys 2014. Since ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)’ was nominated for 2023’s song of the year, fans hope they get to see Swift perform her heart out in 2023. If not, they want to see the song win the award it truly deserves.

taylor swift performing all too well at the 2014 grammys.

you can literally hear the pain in her voice



pic.twitter.com/4jzdu7ay1d — best of taylor swift (@archivetaylors) February 5, 2023

Así todos los swifties hoy esperando a que All Too Well gane a canción del año en los GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/oVs4g10ng9 — Iván (Taylor's Version) 🕰️ (@ivangranados11_) February 5, 2023

this performance of All Too Well (10 Minute Version) was insane in the absolute best way

pic.twitter.com/k7enSq0jJC — Blakeleigh | ARLINGTON & NASHVILLE ERAS TOUR!!! (@blakeleigh) January 24, 2023

🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯amigas manifestemos para mv ALL TOO WELL (10 MINUTES VERSION) 🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯 pic.twitter.com/UDEdcSvH9L — paula best folklorista 💋 (@lfmltay) February 5, 2023

this iconic taylor swift performance of all too well at the 2014 #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/pq2PYGMXVh https://t.co/nVR6i34Qx6 — anshi ⛓️ (@httpxsour) February 5, 2023

Back in 2014, Red didn’t win Album of the Year and Best Country Album during that year’s Grammy Awards. So it’s understandable why fans hope that 2023 would be the year for this album to finally receive the recognition it deserves. Alongside ‘Song of the year,’ Swift is nominated for ‘Best Country Song,’ ‘Best Song Written for Visual Media,’ and ‘Best Music Video.’

The Grammy Awards will be aired live on CBS and Paramount Plus.