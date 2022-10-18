Swifties, you may now commence your rejoicing. After a nearly five-year hiatus from the road, and a swath of will-she-won’t-she rumors, it looks like T-Swizz is indeed getting back in the bus and bringing a Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ tour to a stage near you in the foreseeable future. At least if you live in the UK.

Although no dates have been confirmed as yet, an announcement on the singer’s official UK store has confirmed that fans who pre-order her upcoming album Midnights will receive a pre-sale access code for “forthcoming and yet-to-be-announced Taylor Swift show dates.”

Swift will release Midnights, her tenth studio album, this Friday. The official video for the album’s single “Anti-Hero” will release on the same day. Swift describes the upcoming track to be “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written”, telling NME, “I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before.”

Eager fans can catch a teaser trailer preview of the album during the third quarter of Thursday Night Football streaming on Prime Video later this week. According to NME, Swift is also promising a “special very chaotic surprise” on the album’s release date, to take place at 3 AM EST.

As per the UK store (which is, predictably already crashed at this time) fans who have already made a pre-order will automatically be eligible for pre-sale access as well.

The post went on to state that details concerning the upcoming tour would be confirmed at a later date. No other details have been revealed at this time.