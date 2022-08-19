The 10 most-watched K-Pop music videos of all time, ranked

The enormous wave of K-pop music continues to soar, with many music videos in the genre earning hundreds of millions, and even billions, of views on YouTube. There are currently 14 music videos on the streaming platform that have crossed the one billion mark, but that number is surely on the rise as old and new groups have their share of success with listeners and viewers.

Only three K-pop acts reside in the top 10 list for K-pop music videos: girl group BLACKPINK, boy group BTS, and rapper Psy, who aided the success of the genre with his breakout international hit, “Gangnam Style” back in 2012.

So, here are the top 10 most watched K-pop music videos, ranked from great to absolutely brilliant.

10. “Kill This Love”

This sonic boom of a song features BLACKPINK singing about coming to terms with ending a toxic love. There are many references to a scorned lover in the music video, which has accumulated over 1.6 billion views, making it the third most watched K-pop music video on YouTube. While the video tells different stories, the shifts between scenes often clash, and sometimes a bright and bubbly scene could take a sharp turn into a dark and edgy setting. It’s a good video, no doubt, but it sits at the bottom when compared to the other BLACKPINK music videos on this list.

9. “Gentleman”

On YouTube, “Gentleman” held the record for most views in any 24 hours for nine years. The video has been viewed over 1.5 billion times and is currently the sixth most watched K-pop music video of all time. While the video isn’t necessarily bad, it borrows pretty much all of the elements of its mega successful predecessor, “Gangnam Style,” and offers hardly any surprises. The song also held the record for the fastest music video to hit 100 million views, before the aforementioned “Kill This Love” earned that feat.

8. “DDU-DU-DDU-DU”

A record-breaking banger if there ever was one, this BLACKPINK track is the most viewed music video by a K-pop group in history, with a staggering 1.9 billion views. The music video, though expertly shot, is filled with cuts between very bright and pink surroundings to a dark and moody environs. The girls bust out some of their most impressive dance moves, and nobody can ignore the sheer fabulousness that is Jennie rapping on top of a tank encrusted in diamonds.

7. “Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)”

With 1.2 billion views on YouTube, “Mic Drop” is the ninth most watched K-pop music video ever, and the fourth BTS video on this list. The visuals, steering away from their bubbly and colorful optics, is very dark and involves a lot of street dance moves. Aoki also appears in the video, DJing while the group dances in an interrogation room filled with tons of lights before taking it to the streets.

6. “Boombayah”

A colorful explosion of sceneries and surroundings, the debut music video of the K-pop star group BLACKPINK is the eighth most watched K-pop music video with over 1.4 billion views. It’s one of their most cohesive videos in their catalogue, and enjoys a simplistic, yet vividly beautiful approach that works! It was the perfect way to introduce the superstars to the mainstream.



5. “DNA”

The music video for “DNA” took a usual turn for the K-pop boy group, with a ton of psychedelic and geometrical visuals. The BTS members remain their cutesy selves in the video, assembling over the runtime to display some of their most impressive synchronized dance moves yet. With over 1.4 billion views on YouTube, “DNA” is the seventh most watched K-pop music video.

4. “Boy With Luv”

With a glowing appearance from Halsey, BTS solidify their sweet pop perfection with the music video of “Boy With Luv.” The funky, upbeat song is accompanied with bright, colorful visuals where the boys are clearly having the time of their lives. It’s one of their most optimistic videos, and is a bubbly and confectionery effort from the group and Halsey.

3. “How You Like That” (Dance Performance Video)

Even though the original music video for the song has earned over 1.1 billion views, the accompanying dance performance video edges higher, with 1.2 billion so far. Who would have thought that one of BLACKPINK’s best videos would be the four starlets singing and dancing alone in front of a bright pink background? The simple and stunning setting makes for one of their most impressive visuals yet, as the four maintain synchronized perfection before being joined by backup dancers for a killer ending dance number. It’s the first K-pop dance video to hit a billion views on the video streaming platform.

2. “Gangnam Style”

One of the biggest cultural resets of the last decade, and undoubtedly one of the biggest K-pop songs in existence, “Gangnam Style” caused a significant shift worldwide. With several records under its belt, the dance song by Korean rapper Psy was the most watched music video ever for a very long time. It’s the most watched K-pop music video and will sit at this position for a very long time, as it boasts a more-than-comfortable 4.5 billion views in total. Featuring the iconic dance that was later performed by notable celebrities and political figures, including former British prime minister David Cameron and the former Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-Moon.

Pretty much everyone attempted the dance in the 2010s, and the famous music video continues to earn at least half a million views daily. Psy has also announced his comeback, so who knows if there’s another viral hit on the way?

1. “Dynamite”

Released in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, BTS brought a lot of light and joy to many households with the release of the chart-topping “Dynamite.” While the song is catchy and infectious, the music video takes it up a notch, with some of their most camp, colorful, and vivacious settings and surroundings. The boys are all exuding a comfortable happiness in the video, dancing with one another and enjoying each other’s company. It’s not their most audacious effort by all means, but the timing and message of this single, and it’s cheerful music video makes this disco-pop tune their most memorable offering of all time.

The music video for “Dynamite” has been watched more than 1.5 billion times, taking the fifth spot in the list of most-watched K-pop music videos ever. However, it’s definitely the best one in the top 10.