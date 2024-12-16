The 11 biggest country music tours confirmed for 2025 — and how to buy tickets

If there’s one thing to know about country music, it’s that the artists and bands who make up the genre never stop moving — and never stop touring. Next year will be no different, as several bands and artists are scheduled to embark on national and even international tours.

The list includes longtime legends Randy Travis, Alan Jackson, and Shania Twain as well as perennial favorites Keith Urban and Rascal Flatts, both of whom are setting off on their first tours in years.

Fans will have plenty of opportunities to see their favorite artists out on the road. Here are 11 of the biggest country music tours hitting the stage in 2025 and how you can buy tickets.

Randy Travis: More Life Tour

Dates: January 10-May 12

Total Shows: 23

Travis is hitting the road again after his successful 2024 tour. The “More Life” tour will showcase his entire career and “promises a memorable journey through Travis’ extensive catalog of chart-topping hits, enhanced by video highlights showcasing his celebrated career in music, film, and television.”

Cody Johnson: Leather Tour

Dates: January 17-May 3

Total Shows: 15

Fresh off his big CMA win, Cody Johnson will launch his 2025 tour on January 17. He will be joined by Ashely McBryde, Draw Baldrige, and Walker Montgomery.

Kelsea Ballerini: Patterns Tour

Dates: January 21-April 9

Total Shows: 36

Kelsea Ballerini announced a 2025 tour supporting her album Patterns in October of this year. The tour is her first in arenas.

Rascal Flatts: Life Is a Highway Tour

Dates: February 13-April 5

Total Shows: 22

Rascal Flatts is back from hiatus and ready to hit the road on their “Life is a Highway” tour. The shows will celebrate 25 years of hit songs and camaraderie.

Blake Shelton: Friends & Heroes Tour

Dates: February 1-March 29

Total Shows: 20

Shelton will be joined on the road by Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, and Trace Adkins as well as by special guest Emily Ann Roberts on his 2025 tour.

Brooks & Dunn: Neon Moon Tour

Dates: March 7-April 26

Total Shows: 15

Brooks & Dunn will hit the road in 2025 along with guests Molly Tuttle and David Lee Murphy.

Post Malone: Big A– Stadium Tour

Dates: April 29-July 1

Total Shows: 25

Nine-time Grammy nominee Post Malone is going on tour in 2025 with Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell, a show that is bound to be a good time.

Keith Urban: High and Alive World Tour

Dates: May 22-October 17

Total Shows: 28

Urban’s fans were thrilled when he announced a return to the road for next year, his first in three years.

Shania Twain: Come On Over Las Vegas Residency

Dates: January 22-February 8

Total Shows: 9

Twain will wrap up her Las Vegas residency with 9 more shows in 2025, so go see the performance while you can!

Zach Bryan: Quittin’ Time Tour

Dates: April 25-August 15

Total Shows: 10

Zach Bryan will play 10 shows in 2025 and will be joined by Kings of Leon while on the road.

Alan Jackson: Last Call Tour

Dates: January 18-May 17

Total Shows: 6

Jackson announced a return to touring back in May and played 5 shows in 2024. He will return with 6 more next year.

