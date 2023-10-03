Spanish-language tracks have widely been considered one of the best ways to light up any club or party. With some of the most infectious reggaeton and dancehall beats, the songs really have a way of captivating audiences, even though they may not have a clue what the artist is singing or rapping.

Now, with TikTok boosting single sales like never before, and with a new dance challenge surfacing with each rising of the sun, many Spanish songs have become major hits, keeping fans and the rest of the world moving to their exciting rhythms.

Here are 20 Spanish songs that TikTokers can’t get enough of.

“In Da Getto” by J. Balvin and Skrillex

Colombian singer J. Balvin and Skrillex released this hit single in July 2021, just in time for summer. The song made waves worldwide, bursting through the club scene both at home and abroad. ”In Da Getto” went Platinum in Spain and double Platinum in Mexico, certifying its status as a club banger.

The song has also had success on TikTok, with its very own dance challenges and the brilliant addition of Khaby Lame, the most-followed man on the platform.

“Toto de Ti” by Rauw Alejandro

Released as the lead single of his sophomore studio album, “Toto de Ti” — which translates to “Everything About You”— marked Rauw Alejandro’s foray into full-on romantic mode. Over a smooth synth-pop beat, he sings about his desires for a girl he’s just met at a roller-skating rink.

With lyrics like “you accelerate all my heartbeats,” it’s no wonder why this love song became a hit with couples on TikTok. The song is certified nine times Platinum in Spain, reached the 32nd spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and is the peak of three Billboard Latin charts: U.S. Latin Airplay, U.S. Latin Pop Airplay, and U.S. Latin Rhythm Airplay.

“Ram Pam Pam” by Natti Natasha and Becky G

With over half a billion views on YouTube, and a double platinum certification in Spain, there’s no denying “Ram Pam Pam” was one of the hottest Spanish singles of 2021. Dominican singer Natti Natasha and Becky G teamed up for the ultimate reggaeton banger and girl power anthem, with lyrics calling out their exes for missing out on them.

The song has been used thousands of times on TikTok, with views exceeding 370 million.

“Saoko” by Rosalía

Spanish hit-maker Rosalía released “Saoko” in 2022 to universal acclaim from critics and fans alike for its experimental side of reggaeton. At just two minutes long, the single’s infectious beat traveled around the world into the biggest clubs and party venues.

The title of the song is Puerto Rican slang, which translates to “having lots of rhythm and flavor” and the TikTok dance videos fully embody that.

“Gogo Dance” by El Alfa El Jefe

El Alfa isn’t considered the “King of Dembow” for no reason. The Dominican rapper and singer may have soared to fame in the early 2010s, but his recent music and TikTok success have seen the artist grow among the newer generation of content creators.

“Gogo Dance” has spurred numerous dance challenges on the platform and has received millions of views and likes since its release in 2022.

“Envolver” by Anitta

The Brazilian superstar broke a ton of records with the single from her fifth album, Versions of Me. “Envolver” is about a fun, casual fling with someone, and having a good time. When the single’s music video was released, one of Anitta’s dance moves, the booty-grind, went viral and became an ongoing TikTok dance challenge, as numerous fans replicated the singer’s seductive moves.

“Envolver” has been certified three times Platinum in her home country — Brazil — and Platinum in Spain. Several streaming records were also broken, as the singer took the crown for the most-streamed song in a single day at the time, with 7.28 million streams.

“Mamiii” by Becky G and Karol G

Becky G and Karol G teamed up for this hit reggaeton single about getting over a toxic ex and scored both artists their highest peak on the Billboard Hot 100 at the 15th spot. The song also hit number one in numerous countries, including Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama, Spain, Mexico, and more.

It hit the number four spot on the Global 200 charts. “Mamiii” breezed its way onto TikTok, igniting several dance videos, mainly by women, who continue to perform the girl-power track with fierceness on the platform.

“Baila” by Karl Wine

Tampa Curhat Beat enlisted the vocals of Karl Wine to make this infectious dancehall track. Although the song is part English and part Spanish, it’s the chorus sung in the latter language that enabled this song to blow up on TikTok.

Wine believes music is universal, and the world has shared the same sentiment as “Baila” became a hit worldwide, and fans can’t seem to get the contagious single out of their heads.

“Coño” by Jason Derulo, Puri and Jhorrmountain

Even though Jason Derulo is already a prolific star on TikTok, his singles “Savage Love” and “Coño” rendered him untouchable on the platform. On “Coño,” Derulo lent his vocals to the fourth release of the DJ Puri and Jhorrmountain track, even causing a resurgence in the original track on the platform.

The slickly produced club track became a solid hit on the platform, especially during the lockdown, as fans did their best to relieve stress and anxiety by bumping to the tune over and over again.

“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

Widely regarded as the biggest Spanish song in recent history, “Despacito” may have been released in 2017 before TikTok gained mainstream fame, but the single still performs very well on the platform, spurring numerous dance challenges every now and then.

Eventually surpassing eight billion views on YouTube, the world is still very much entranced by this Billboard chart-topping, record-breaking, iconic single by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

“Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

When you pair Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, you know you’re in for a treat. The song was featured on the deluxe edition of Mendes’ self-titled third studio album and later included on Cabello’s second studio album Romance. “Señorita” makes Mendez and Cabello’s second collaboration, the first being “I Know What You Did Last Summer” from Mendes’ debut album.

Not only is the single certified multiplatinum in 13 countries, including Diamond in France, Mexico, and Poland, but at the time of its release, it topped the charts in a record-breaking 40 countries worldwide.

“Malamente” by Rosalía

Judging by the fact that Rosalía appears twice on the list, it’s safe to assume that she’s a frontrunner in the world of Spanish TikTok songs. “Malamente” was featured on her second studio album, El mal querer, and blends flamenco, urban, and pop music.

The song was nominated for five Latin Grammy Awards, managing to take home wins in the Best Alternative Song and Best Urban Fusion/Performance categories. “Malamente” is one of the songs that defined the 2010s, introducing that generation to a never-before-seen era of Spanish music.

“Taki Taki” by DJ Snake

Another song in part English and part Spanish, this gem from DJ Snake features the vocals of Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and Cardi B, so it’s safe to say that there’s no shortage of star power. In a flow that works seamlessly, Ozuna opens the moombahton and reggaeton song in Spanish, while Cardi B and Gomez follow in English and Spanish. Unsurprisingly, the single reached effortlessly number one in 16 countries, including Argentina, Portugal, and Spain.

Additionally, it received a Diamond certification in France, quadruple Platinum in the U.S., and won nine music awards.

“MÍA” by Bad Bunny

“MÍA,” translated into English as “Mine,” is a collab between Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and beloved cultural icon Drake. Fun fact: this is the first song that Drake sings entirely in Spanish.

The song topped the charts in Spain, and reached the top 10 in Argentina, Canada, Colombia, El Salvador, Greece, Panama, Portugal, Romania, Switzerland, and Venezuela, making it Bad Bunny’s first-ever top 10 single and Drake’s 26th overall. Bad Bunny included “MÍA” as the second single from his debut studio album, X 100pre.

“Échame La Culpa” by Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato

Although “Échame La Culpa” is more Luis Fonsi’s song than Demi Lovato‘s, let’s address the elephant in the room and agree that Lovato was one of the biggest reasons the song gained popularity seemingly overnight back in 2017. By then, Lovato had already established a career for herself, whereas Fonsi was still finding his feet somewhat.

It was the second single from Fonsi’s 10th studio album, Vida, and reached number one in 16 countries worldwide, becoming the second-bestselling song of 2018. As if that weren’t impressive enough, the song is certified Platinum or higher in 12 countries, including Diamond in Brazil, France, Poland, and Mexico.

“Calma” by Pedro Capó

“Calma” by Pedro Capó is a sweet, Latin pop song that encourages people in relationships to slow down and enjoy one another. The three-minute song earned Capó a “Song Of The Year” Award at 2019’s Latin Grammys.

Since then, it has seen a second resurgence on TikTok as users enjoy creating videos lip-syncing and dancing to the catchy song.

“X” by Nicky Jam x J.Balvin

Popular Puerto Rican singer Nicky Jam collaborated with Columbian singer J. Balvin to create a song that has dominated on TikTok. The song is a fusion of reggae and dancehall that made it the perfect fit for the dancing platform.

After it gained popularity on TikTok, the song went to number 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, a strong indication of its success.

“Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone

Translating to “I’ll behave myself,” this popular TikTok song is about a man who is absolutely enamored by a beautiful woman. He is willing to do whatever it takes to win her over, even changing how he lives his life. The song has gone viral on TikTok, as users create their own sweet videos about their love lives to it.

It topped the US Hot Latin song charts and peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Global 200.

“Dura” by Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee is known for putting out hits, and “Dura” is no exception. The song is reminiscent of the 90s and has reggaeton influence. It peaked at #43 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and won the artist a Latin Grammy Award for Best Urban Song in 2018.

Since then, many users have discovered it on TikTok and created fun dances to it.

“Baila, Baila, Baila” by Ozuna

Considering the song’s name literally means “dance, dance, dance”, it’s no surprise that the song has become so popular on a dancing platform. The song is about a girl who broke up with her boyfriend and is determined to forget him on the dance floor.

It got to number 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2019 and has had millions of uses on TikTok since.