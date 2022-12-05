The 2022 Spotify Wrapped most streamed songs, albums, podcasts, and more

This past year was a great one for music. After artists and fans alike were confined to their homes for two years, in 2022, we all finally got to come together again, in person, to enjoy the magic of concerts and live music performances.

Musicians who had taken breaks from releasing music during the pandemic, finally put out new albums, and there were some big comebacks like Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, and Rihanna. The likes of Harry Styles and Lizzo dominated online trends once again, while Taylor Swift released her most successful album to date. Rina Sawayama, Anitta, and ROSALÍA continued their steadfast rise towards global fame, a race that is comfortably led by Bad Bunny and K-Pop heavyweights BTS and Blackpink.

With so many players wanting a piece of the pie, the competition was fierce for the top spots of the end-of-year Spotify Wrapped. Keep reading to find out who made the cut!

The top global songs of 2022

5. “Tití Me Preguntó” – Bad Bunny

This Caribbean rhythm-infused absolute banger was the fifth-most-played track worldwide on Spotify, and one of two Bad Bunny tracks in the top five. It was the third single from his album, Un Verano Sin Ti.

4. “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny (ft. Chencho Corleon)

The second Bad Bunny entry on the Top Songs list features Puerto Rican singer Chencho Corleon. It follows the tried and true Reggaeton sound that has captured audiences for decades now.

3. “STAY” – The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

If you tuned into the radio once in 2022, you most likely heard this song being played. “Stay” was absolutely everywhere in 2022 after the Kid LAROI shot to fame through TikTok the year prior. It was also the third-most-streamed song of 2021.

2. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

Despite being released in 2020, this pop rock/r&b track by British indie band Glass Animals shot to number one on the world’s charts in the early months of 2022, once again thanks to the help of TikTok.

1. “As It Was” – Harry Styles

Harry Styles just cannot stop making hits. After “Watermelon Sugar” and his Fine Line album, the ex-boybander was once again the top choice for a lot of the world’s music fans with “As It Was.”

The top global albums of 2022

5. Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat

Doja Cat’s Planet Her was once again the fifth-most-played album on Spotify for a second year running thanks to the artist’s notable longevity. All singles from the album became instant hits, as is usual with the singer-rapper.

4. = (Equals) – Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran’s = (Equals) was also the fourth-most-played album of 2021. It was re-released in 2022 as the tour version with special new additions. It contains songs like “Bad Habits” and “Shivers.”

3. SOUR – Olivia Rodrigo

The queen of music in 2021 held on to a spot on the top five of the most streamed albums. SOUR dropped from number one, but a bronze medal for an album that came out in May of the previous year is pretty amazing.

2. Harry’s House – Harry Styles

Unsurprisingly, Harry’s House was one of the biggest albums of 2022. The third album from the British pop star is one of only two entries in the top five to actually be released this year.

1. Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is the certified king of Spotify in 2022. Un Verano Sin Ti was also the Puerto Rican artist’s second album to top the Billboard 200 and the first ever Spanish-language album to be nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Most-Streamed K-Pop Artists Globally

5. SEVENTEEN

Seventeen released their fourth studio album, Face The Sun, in 2022, which contains the band’s first full-English single, “Darling, ” as well as their first Japanese EP, Dream. They continued to grow as one of HYBE’s most successful boy bands after BTS.

4. Stray Kids

Arguably the biggest band of K-Pop’s fourth generation, Stray Kids enjoyed yet another successful year in 2022, with the release of three EPs, Oddinary and Maxident in Korean, as well as Circus in Japanese.

3. TWICE

Twice remain strong as the third-most-popular K-Pop group still actively releasing music. The nine-member girl band put out one album in Japanese and one EP in 2022, Celebrate and Between 1&2, respectively.

2. BLACKPINK

Despite being active since 2016, Blackpink only released their highly anticipated second studio album this year. Called Born Pink, it contained hits like “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down.” It was the first album by a Korean female act to top the Billboard 200 chart.

1. BTS

Despite being mostly inactive throughout 2022, this past year was still massively important for BTS. Their anthology album, Proof, featured a look back at their career hits, as well as three new songs, “Run BTS,” “For Youth,” and the single, “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).”

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

5. BTS

The world’s biggest boy band only put out an anthology album to celebrate 10 years of career in 2022, but with only three new songs, they still managed to find a spot in the top-five artists globally on Spotify.

4. The Weeknd

The Weeknd continues to be one of the most playable artists of the 21st Century. His 2022 album, Dawn FM, produced the hit “Take My Breath” as the Canadian artist continued to cash-in on the immense success of 2020’s After Hours.

3. Drake

Drake released two albums in 2022. Honestly, Nevermind was a surprise release and one of the big propellers of the dance/house hip-hop trend. Her Loss is a collaboration album with 21 Savage that took the charts by storm.

2. Taylor Swift

Perhaps one of the most consistent contemporary pop artists, Taylor Swift always finds a spot among the most streamed artists in the world. After bagging the second spot in 2021, the Midnights singer secured another place on the podium this year.

1. Bad Bunny

There is no question that 2022 was Bad Bunny’s year, but the Puerto Rican singer is no stranger to Spotify success. His album, Un Verano Sin Ti, secured him the top spot on the streaming platforms’ artists chart for a third year running.

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

5. Crime Junkie

True crime continues to be a big trend online, and the Crime Junkie podcast by Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat is once again among the most streamed audio shows on Spotify after securing the third spot in 2021.

4. Case 63 (All Languages)

This fictionalized audio series stars Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac in its U.S. version. It’s also available in Spanish in its original Chilean version, as well as Portuguese and Hindi. It was a hit on Spotify in 2022.

3. Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain has been a household name from the internet world for five years now, and her podcast has been one of her most successful projects to date. This is Anything Goes‘ first entry in the yearly top five.

2. Call Her Daddy

After penning an exclusive contract with Spotify worth $60 million, Call Her Daddy‘s Alex Cooper became the highest paid female podcast host in the world. This year saw her continue the growth of the brand with guests like Hailey Bieber and Demi Lovato.

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

Despite being one of Spotify’s most controversial podcasters, particularly during the pandemic when he spread misinformation, Joe Rogan once again topped the streaming platform’s list of most popular podcasts.

Other categories

Spotify also shared interesting statistics from a couple of other categories that translate music’s increasingly digital lifespan. There are some classics that will always resonate with audiences, as well as a selection of artists that have mastered the art of building a following and a presence on social media.

Songs with the Most Shared Lyrics Globally

5. “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane

4. “Summertime Sadness” by Lana Del Rey

3. “I Love You So” by The Walters

2. “Heather” by Conan Gray

1. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

Most Viral Artists Globally

5. Lana Del Rey

4. BTS

3. Bad Bunny

2. The Weeknd

1. Taylor Swift