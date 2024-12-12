Forgot password
Taylor Hill/WireImage
The best night of your life’: Keith Urban tickets now available U.S. dates on 2025 ‘High and Alive’ tour

"Playing live is what I live to do."
Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi
|

Published: Dec 12, 2024 08:06 am

Keith Urban is hitting the road in 2025, and this time around he’s bringing Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins with him. The country superstar announced his “High and Alive World Tour” on Monday.

Buy now: Keith Urban “High and Alive World Tour” tickets on StubHub

The tour kicks off in Alabama on May 22, 2025, and will conclude in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 17. “Playing live is what I live to do,” Urban said in a statement shared by Live for Live Music. “Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling ALIVE – that’s what it’s about for me. Lots of hits, new songs, things we won’t even think about until we’re onstage – and loads of guitar. We’re gonna make this tour the best night of your life!”

Keith Urban tickets

Tickets for the “High and Alive World Tour” will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10:00 a.m. A fan presale will take place on Dec. 12. Tickets are on sale on StubHub.

Keith Urban tour schedule in U.S. for 2025

These are the American tour dates for Urban’s “High and Alive World Tour:”

  • May 22nd                 Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
  • May 23rd                 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
  • May 24th                 Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
  • May 30th                 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
  • May 31st                  Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh
  • June 12th                Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
  • June 13th                Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
  • June 14th                Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
  • June 19th                Columbia, MD -Merriweather Post Pavilion
  • June 22nd               Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
  • June 26th                Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
  • June 27th                Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
  • June 28th                Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
  • July 17th                 Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
  • July 18th                 Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • July 19th                 Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
  • July 24th                 TBA
  • July 26th                 Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome
  • September 25th        Chicago, IL – United Center
  • September 26th        TBA
  • September 27th        Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
  • October 2nd             Hershey, PA – Giant Center
  • October 3rd              Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
  • October 4th              Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
  • October 9th              Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
  • October 11th            Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
  • October 16th  Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
  • October 17th. Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Keith Urban Las Vegas residency and festivals

Urban is also halfway through his residency at the BleauLive Theater in Las Vegas. The remaining dates for the 10-date residency are Feb. 14, 15, 19, 21, and 22nd, and tickets are available on StubHub.

Urban is also headlining the Tortuga Music Festival April 4-6 and will play the San Antonio Stock Show on Feb. 8. Tickets are available for the festival on StubHub and the stock show right here.

Author
Image of Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered and has covered entertainment and news for PEOPLE Magazine, PARADE, TheWrap and BBC. If not at a keyboard or coffee shop, you can probably find her draining jumpers on the hardwood. In addition to freelance writing, Stephanie is also the Marketing Director for The Process Basketball which blends elite basketball training with global philanthropy.