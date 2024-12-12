The best night of your life’: Keith Urban tickets now available U.S. dates on 2025 ‘High and Alive’ tour

Keith Urban is hitting the road in 2025, and this time around he’s bringing Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins with him. The country superstar announced his “High and Alive World Tour” on Monday.
The tour kicks off in Alabama on May 22, 2025, and will conclude in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 17. “Playing live is what I live to do,” Urban said in a statement shared by Live for Live Music. “Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling ALIVE – that’s what it’s about for me. Lots of hits, new songs, things we won’t even think about until we’re onstage – and loads of guitar. We’re gonna make this tour the best night of your life!”
Keith Urban tickets
Tickets for the “High and Alive World Tour” will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10:00 a.m. A fan presale will take place on Dec. 12. Tickets are on sale on StubHub.
Keith Urban tour schedule in U.S. for 2025
These are the American tour dates for Urban’s “High and Alive World Tour:”
- May 22nd Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
- May 23rd Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- May 24th Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
- May 30th Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- May 31st Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh
- June 12th Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
- June 13th Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- June 14th Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
- June 19th Columbia, MD -Merriweather Post Pavilion
- June 22nd Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- June 26th Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- June 27th Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- June 28th Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- July 17th Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- July 18th Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 19th Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
- July 24th TBA
- July 26th Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome
- September 25th Chicago, IL – United Center
- September 26th TBA
- September 27th Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- October 2nd Hershey, PA – Giant Center
- October 3rd Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- October 4th Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- October 9th Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- October 11th Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
- October 16th Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- October 17th. Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Keith Urban Las Vegas residency and festivals
Urban is also halfway through his residency at the BleauLive Theater in Las Vegas. The remaining dates for the 10-date residency are Feb. 14, 15, 19, 21, and 22nd, and tickets are available on StubHub.
Urban is also headlining the Tortuga Music Festival April 4-6 and will play the San Antonio Stock Show on Feb. 8. Tickets are available for the festival on StubHub and the stock show right here.
Published: Dec 12, 2024 08:06 am