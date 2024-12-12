The best night of your life’: Keith Urban tickets now available U.S. dates on 2025 ‘High and Alive’ tour

Keith Urban is hitting the road in 2025, and this time around he’s bringing Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins with him. The country superstar announced his “High and Alive World Tour” on Monday.

The tour kicks off in Alabama on May 22, 2025, and will conclude in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 17. “Playing live is what I live to do,” Urban said in a statement shared by Live for Live Music. “Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling ALIVE – that’s what it’s about for me. Lots of hits, new songs, things we won’t even think about until we’re onstage – and loads of guitar. We’re gonna make this tour the best night of your life!”

Keith Urban tickets

Tickets for the “High and Alive World Tour” will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10:00 a.m. A fan presale will take place on Dec. 12. Tickets are on sale on StubHub.

Keith Urban tour schedule in U.S. for 2025

These are the American tour dates for Urban’s “High and Alive World Tour:”

May 22nd Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

May 23rd Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 24th Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

May 30th Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

May 31st Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh

June 12th Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

June 13th Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

June 14th Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

June 19th Columbia, MD -Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 22nd Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 26th Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

June 27th Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

June 28th Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 17th Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 18th Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 19th Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 24th TBA

July 26th Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

September 25th Chicago, IL – United Center

September 26th TBA

September 27th Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

October 2nd Hershey, PA – Giant Center

October 3rd Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

October 4th Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

October 9th Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

October 11th Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

October 16th Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 17th. Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Keith Urban Las Vegas residency and festivals

Urban is also halfway through his residency at the BleauLive Theater in Las Vegas. The remaining dates for the 10-date residency are Feb. 14, 15, 19, 21, and 22nd, and tickets are available on StubHub.

Urban is also headlining the Tortuga Music Festival April 4-6 and will play the San Antonio Stock Show on Feb. 8. Tickets are available for the festival on StubHub and the stock show right here.

