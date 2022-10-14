Nicki Minaj is currently embroiled in a controversy with the Recording Academy, with many completely confused as to how we’ve gotten to this point.

Minaj has been a huge name in the industry for over a decade, with her songs consistently hitting the Billboard charts and providing fuel for pop culture. Hits like “Anacadona”, “Starships”, and “Super Bass” have propelled her to a status where even your mostly ignorant mother would be aware of her.

So what has caused her current kerfuffle with the Recording Academy, and why is Latto currently involved with the controversy?

Nicki Minaj, the Grammys, and Latto’s beef, explained

Minaj’s latest hit “Super Freaky Girl” was submitted to the Recording Academy for the Grammy Awards under all the rap award categories, but has found itself curiously shoved into the pop categories, despite the fact it is clearly a rap song. The song immediately took to the #1 spot on the Billboard charts, and has spent eight successive weeks on top of the rap charts.

The decision by the Recording Academy’s rap committee to move the song into the pop categories has not gone down well with Minaj, who vented her frustrations on social media. “Super Freaky Girl” follows in a common trend of artists sampling older songs and putting their raps and singing over the top. The song samples Rick James’ 80s funk classic “Super Freak”, which itself was nominated for a Grammy in 1983.

Even more curiously, MC Hammer’s seminal track “U Can’t Touch This” which also sampled “Super Freak” was nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1991.

Minaj took to Twitter to share how she feels, and made a comparison to Latto’s “Big Energy”, which so far remains in all of the rap categories it was submitted under.

I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight 🫡 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 13, 2022

Latto’s text messages to Minaj were then leaked by Minaj, with the “Anaconda” singer attempting to prove even Latto disagreed with the movement. It utterly backfired, with Latto calling Minaj out for being “malicious” in sharing the messages and attempting to start a feud.

1st of all I texted u cause I didn’t wanna do the internet sht w sum1 I looked up to. Just like the 1st time I DMed u asking about ur ongoing subtweets. I wanted to speak up cuz like I said I do agree but the way u going about it seems malicious esp. after how we left off https://t.co/e5Z9GQutGe — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) October 14, 2022

The feud has gotten to the point of Latto pointing out Minaj is old enough to be her mother, which, okay, is probably true. They’re continuing to throw barbs at each other as of time of writing, with no clear end in sight.

All this time I thought you was at least 35. https://t.co/9y1PPOtcLo — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 14, 2022

The Grammys are set to announce their nominees for the 2023 ceremony on Nov. 15, before the ceremony is conducted Feb. 5, 2023.