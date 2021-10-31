The Internet Is Going Wild For Lil Nas X Halloween’s Looks

We can finally say the words, this IS Halloween, and we couldn’t be more excited. It all comes together, from decor and treats to costumes and horror movies binges on this spooky and eerie day.

Some stars are known for their spooky looks every Halloween and their everyday wear, and Lil’ Nas X is one of them. From his red carpet looks to the elaborate costumes he dons on Halloween, his style is unmatched.

Lil’ Nas X has been Tweeting some iconic styles over the last few days, and fans cannot get enough. From his 2019 and 2020 costumes to the Neds Declassified Guide costume he created days ago, we’re here for all of it.

Fans are loving the look

I remember watching this in the hospital when I was first diagnosed diabetes, good times — Ray (@HappyBlyde) October 31, 2021

This is so strange and specific. I really appreciate you. lolol. — Double Dose (💉 2/2) of Dummy Thick (@LlamaestLady) October 31, 2021

It truly is a specific and incredibly well done costume.

Fans are also obsessed with his Lil Voldermort X look, and we have to say, it’s a favorite of ours too.

Fans also used the photos as an opportunity to show Lil’ Nas X that they took looks of his as their inspiration for Halloween this year. Many of them were absolutely phenomenal.

I'm you from the Montero video pic.twitter.com/pWPMpOextZ — 𝘈𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘯 🦋 (@aspencoloradx) October 31, 2021

What is your favorite Lil’ Nas X Halloween look? Let’s talk about it.