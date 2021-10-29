The Internet Is In Shambles Over Zayn Malik’s Split From Gigi Hadid

News sites broke stories yesterday evening that seemed to acknowledge the split between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. The pair had been an on-again/off-again couple for years before the birth of their daughter, Khai, in September of 2020.

Having a child seemed to bring the pair closer together, and during Hadid’s pregnancy, she shared photos of her growing bump and often of Zayn right there with her. Both parents were ecstatic about their new arrival and, while keeping her private, have shared their love for Khai on rare social media posts without showing her face

Having a child in the public eye must be insanely tricky; as parents know, raising children outside of the realm of fame comes with its struggles; but so many blessings. Zayn and Gigi seemed to revel in those blessings and enjoy parenthood together.

So when news of a split broke, fans were shocked, and when the reason behind the apparent split broke, it was even more of a wow moment. Zayn released a statement about the event leading up to the separation on Twitter.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” his note began. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Fans were immediately skeptical about the reason for the split, and as sources claimed that a physical altercation took place, many took to Zayn’s defense and Gigi and Khai’s. Others weren’t so quick to jump to any “side” of the situation without more information.

While official statements may be scarce, the internet is still reacting to the news as it unfolds.

Gigi, Khai and Zayn GET BEHIND ME pic.twitter.com/uFVborRB6Y — ₖ (@Iblamekurt) October 28, 2021

Zayn Malik and Gigi hadid break up after the singer's argument with her mom Yolanda (Gigi's mom).Malik family also unfollowed Gigi hadid on IG!!



I can't imagine that Yolanda just ruined this wonderful family ): pic.twitter.com/ACJszdujed — Shaii⁷ (@iNeedOxyJin_) October 29, 2021

We couldn't protect Zayn during the One Direction days but please let's not do that again

Respect his privacy and stop spreading rumours about him and his partner #WeAreWithZayn #respectzayn pic.twitter.com/oiTUoh3YEe — Prachi Shetty (@Prachishetty___) October 29, 2021

Fans are also calling for privacy for Malik and his family as they navigate a new step in parenting and try to move past the situation to do what’s best for Khai.

Zayn never speaks up on any rumor about himself but he chose to speak up now because it also involves his daughter. Everyone should give him & Khai the respect and privacy they deserve. Zayn's mother unfollowing both Gigi Hadid and Yolanda Hadid. Her loyalty to her son runs deep. — sabi ng mama mo (@Tangaamputahaha) October 29, 2021

Several fans also noted that Malik doesn’t address rumors but did this time for the sake of his daughter — again, this fan asks others to remember to give them the respect they deserve during this time.

You just found out that Gigi and zayn broke up pic.twitter.com/ThsrifXvoJ — 🐰 (@_geethikaa) October 29, 2021

seeing zayn’s sisters speaking and sicking up for him, it’s wonderful. Zayn you are loved <3 #AlwaysWithYouZayn pic.twitter.com/Po5ZyaaIIF — vivi ⁹¹+ prentiss🧣 (@D3FENCELES2) October 29, 2021

Fans are also sharing photos from social media of Malik’s family as they support him right now. Malik has always been a big family man, and it’s no surprise that they’re offering their love and support to him as this situation unfolds and is handled in private.