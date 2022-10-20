The love story continues as Coldplay announces BTS member’s presence at Buenos Aires show

BTS‘s Jin and Coldplay‘s Christ Martin have announced the South Korean singer will be making an appearance at the British band’s Buenos Aires concert to sing their newest collaboration “The Astronaut.”

Ever since releasing their collaboration “My Universe,” Coldplay and BTS have been thick as thieves, especially Chris Martin and Jin, who are releasing another song soon. This will be Jin’s last solo effort before joining the military next month as part of South Korea’s mandatory conscription.

BTS’s official Twitter account revealed early Thursday morning that Jin will be joining Coldplay on stage for their worldwide live broadcast concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina to perform the song.

In the announcement, made in the form of a chat room, Martin and Jin checked in on each other, shared some love, and revealed a little more detail about how the song came about.

“Thank you for inspiring the song,” Martin says. “When we spoke about you having to leave for a while and missing the band and your fans, it was really powerful. I think the song found its way because of that conversation.”

Martin is obviously referring to Jin’s military service which will last anywhere between 18 to 21 months and will keep him apart from BTS and the ARMY. BTS made headlines everywhere earlier this week when they made their enlistment official, despite hopes the government would exempt them.

Jin will be the first to enlist, after concluding the promotions for “The Astronaut.” Seeing him perform it live to thousands, alongside Coldplay will certainly come as a welcome surprise for BTS fans.

The two artists are very good friends, with Martin always referring to Jin by his alternative moniker “Worldwide Handsome Jin” in interviews. The British leading man also gifted Jin one of his guitars, which the South Korean singer was honored to receive.

how jin and chris martin interact on stage is so precious im so excited to see them again 🥹

“The Astronaut” was co-written by Jin and Coldplay, and will feature the band playing it, as well as Martin and his 16-year-old son Moses as back vocals. Acclaimed producers Kygo and Max Martin also co-produced.

“The Astronaut” arrives on Oct. 28. Coldplay – Music of the Spheres (Live broadcast from Buenos Aires) will be showing in theaters worldwide on Oct. 28 and 29.