Australian children’s band, The Wiggles, have released their latest album, entitled ReWiggled, featuring a 2-disc compilation of covers, both from other artists, and by the band itself.

The band first announced the album back in December 2021, after the success of their cover of Tame Impala’s Elephant, which first aired live on Australian radio Triple J, featuring past and current group members. The band later announced it woukd release more covers as a group, and have other artists create their renditions of Wiggles‘ songs.

ReWiggled comes in two parts. Disk 1 are Wiggles songs reimagined, performed by Australian artists such as 2016 Eurovision star Dami Im, Custard, and The Melbourne Ska Orchestra. Disk 2 will feature The Wiggles themselves, performing songs from Rhianna, Queen, and AC/DC.

Here is the official tracklist:

Disk 1:

Hot Potato – DZ Deathrays D.O.R.O.T.H.Y. (My Favourite Dinosaur) – Spacey Jane H.O.L.I.D.A.Y – San Cisco Apples and Bananas – Polish Club The Shimmie Shake! – Luca Brasi We’re All Fruit Salad! – Melbourne Ska Orchestra Ba Ba Da Bicycle Ride – Stella Donnelly Dressing Up – Emily Wurramura Say the Dance, Do the Dance – Emma Donovan & The Putbacks Do the Propeller! – Custard Can You (Point Your Fingers And Do The Twist?) – The Chats Sicily (I Want To Go) – Donny Benet Big Red Car – Dami Im

Disc Two:

Elephant (triple j Like A Version) (original by Tame Impala) Pub Feed (original by The Chats) Brand New Key (original by Melanie) Praise You (original by Fatboy Slim) We’re Going to Be Friends (original by The White Stripes) Get on the Good Foot (original by James Brown) Shipping Up to Boston (original by Woody Guthrie/Dropkick Murphys) Thunderstruck (original by AC/DC) Apple Crumble (original by Lime Cordiale & Idris Elba) She’s A Rainbow (original by The Rolling Stones) Umbrella (original by Rhianna) Sunday Girl (original by Blondie) The Wellerman (Traditional/Nathan Evans) Bohemian Rhapsody (original by Queen)

Before the album’s release, The Wiggles released an ‘EP version’ of the same name in 2021, featuring five songs that were later added to the album. The original four members of The Wiggles are currently on their OG Wiggles tour around Australia, which opened in Darwin on Feb 12, 2022, and will finish in Adelaide on May 27, 2022. No plans for an international tour have been announced.

ReWiggled is now available for purchase and streaming on music platforms.