The 27 best protest songs for 2024 because honestly, we need them

Let’s face it, 2024 has been a rough year to be an American. Between homelessness being elevated to a criminal charge, the president being declared above the law, and two men older than sin itself as the front runners for the next supreme leader, we’re really putting the blue in the red and white.

Recommended Videos

Songs railing against the man are as American as apple pie and as old as the country itself. The very first protest songs, like “Free Americay,” and “Yankee Doodle Dandy” might have been aimed at the British and make little sense in today’s world, but the heart of revolution still lies in music. Just ask Francis Scott Key, composer of the “Star Spangled Banner.”

In honor of those who’ve fought and died to protect our precious freedoms, let’s celebrate in the most American way we can: Belt out some protest songs, light something on fire, and drink an ice-cold beer.

Punk protest songs for 2024

Punk’s raw vocals, f*** you attitude, and screeching guitars combine into a “we’re not gonna take it” sort of sound. Best of all, punk never dies. Green Day’s front man, Billie Joel Armstrong may have passed 50, but he’s still just as anti-establishment as he was in 2000. The band recently covered their iconic “American Idiot,” and replaced “American” with “MAGA,” and while we don’t have a studio version, it’s still fun to shout out anyway.

NoFX – “The Idiots Are Taking Over” (2003)

Against Me! – “High Pressure Low” (2010)

Green Day – “American Idiot” (2004)

Anti-Flag – “Christian Nationalist” (2020)

Rage Against the Machine – “Killing In The Name” (1992)

MxPx- “Franco Un –American” (2019)

Rock protest songs for 2024

Speaking of the “Star-Spangled Banner,” you wouldn’t think such an iconic American anthem could possibly be twisted into a powerful protest. Jimi Hendricks, master of his craft, did just that, using nothing but an electric guitar to mimic the sounds of battle at Woodstock in 1969. Give it a listen below.

Bruce Springsteen – “Born In The U.S.A” (1985)

Black Sabbath – “War Pigs” (1970)

Jimi Hendrix – “The Star-Spangled Banner [National Anthem]” (1969)

System Of A Down – “B.Y.O.B” (2005)

Jimi Hendrix – “All Along The Watch Tower” (1968)

Folk and alternative protest songs for 2024

Folk, blues, and alternative are the bedrock of protest music. The soulful sound is perfect for conveying the helplessness people feel during hard times. The messages are just as relevant now as they were 70 years ago – just change out the politicians’ names.

Welles – “War Isn’t Murder” (2024)

Creedence Clearwater Revival – “Fortunate Son” (1969)

Buffalo Springfield – “For What it’s Worth” (1966)

Pete Seeger – “What Did You Learn In School Today?” (1963)

Hip Hop and rap protest songs for 2024

Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” rocked the country when it was released in 2018, and its message is still as heavy now as it was back then. Proving that dark humor is the most real form of communication, the artist has said the chorus was originally intended for a joke song.

Run The Jewels – “Report To The Shareholders/Kill Your Masters” (2017)

Kendrick Lamar – “Alright” (2015)

Brother Ali – “Uncle Sam Goddamn” (2007)

Macklemore – “Hind’s Hall” (2024)

N.W.A. – “Fuck Tha Police” (1988)

Public Enemy – “Fight The Power” (1989)

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” (2018)

A Tribe Called Quest – “We The People…” 2016

Honorable mentions no protest mix would be worthy without

Some of the very best protest songs are not so much music as poetry. These classics below aren’t really bangers, but if you’re looking to light a rebellious fire in your soul, there is no better stoker than Gil Scott-Heron’s “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.”

Gil Scott-Heron – “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” (1971)

Randy Neumann – “Political Science” (1972)

Nina Simone – “Mississippi Goddamn” (1964)

Billie Holiday – “Strange Fruit” (1939)

These beats won’t stop the Supreme Court from slowly turning the presidency into a monarchy, or stop our representatives from gradually strangling the middle class, but they can at least remind those they resonate with that we are not alone.

If you have any suggestions to add to the list, leave them in the comments below. And don’t you dare forget to vote this November.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy