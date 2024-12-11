Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Chappell Roan attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour" at NYA EAST on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Category:
Music
Celebrities
News

‘This is so important’: Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter join forces to dazzle in emerald green for the Christmas we never knew we needed

Please Please Please don't let this be their last collaboration!
Image of Cailyn Cox
Cailyn Cox
|

Published: Dec 11, 2024 01:47 am

There is one undisputed queen of Christmas, and while no one has managed to topple Mariah Carey’s reign yet (and she is celebrating 30 years of the success of her Merry Christmas album), Sabrina Carpenter is proving to be a worthy contender thanks to her A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter special — and a little help from fellow songstress, Chappell Roan.

Recommended Videos

Earlier this year, Carpenter (who has by all accounts been dominating the music industry) teased fans with Netflix show titled A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, which started airing on Dec. 6. The special is a perfect combination of the “Espresso” singer’s biggest hits and a few festive favorites. Still, one of the highlights was when Chappell Roan joined her on stage to sing the 1984 classic “Last Christmas” by Wham!

Not only are the singers exceptionally talented, and this may have become one of our favorite Christmas covers, but they stunned in their respective emerald green outfits (the color looks exceptionally gorgeous on Roan as it complements her fiery red locks, which she straightened for the performance). Roan added several pictures from the performance, giving her 5.7 million Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the collaboration. In the caption, she thanks Carpenter for having her as a guest. “Thank u for having me on your Christmas special I’m so proud of u @sabrinacarpenter,” the caption reads.

Holy smokes! Our two favorite stars from 2024 are giving us a Christmas moment to remember

How do fans feel about two of 2024 hottest musical acts joining forces? Judging from the comments on the post, this is not a moment that anyone will forget anytime soon! “This was life changing,” a comment reads. “This is so important to me,” another shared. Other reactions include “so cute that you guys blew up at the same time and were supportive of each other and ended the year doing a duet!!,” “best duet on the special — hands down ,” and “queens of soft glam.”

Roan and Carpenter’s crushed velvet outfits were over-the-top with statement details like Roan’s oversized rectangular emerald-inspired belt details and Carpenter’s bejeweled halterneck top. The looks contrasted with the laidback set created for the show, making them even more visually interesting. Production designer Jason Sherwood shared the inspiration for the scene in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment.

“We were like: What’s the moment? Is it them on the big staircase? Is it this big performative thing?” Sherwood said. “They both came back to the team being like, ‘We want to do something that feels a little more informal [and] kind of chill.”

Carpenter and Roan are experiencing an explosion of fame and dealing with newfound stardom, which the “Please Please Please” singer discussed in an interview with Vogue. “We’ve been signed to the same label for quite some time. It’s been such a beautiful gift to be able to celebrate everything that all of these amazing women have done this year,” Carpenter said of the women, including Roan, who joined her for her Netflix special.

“I’m not, like, leaving out men, but the women have taken the cake this year. So it was a perfect opportunity to be able to bring some of them together.” We will be tuning in again closer to the holidays to see our favorite stars performing together (hopefully not for the last time).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Cailyn Cox
Cailyn Cox
When Cailyn was a kid, you could often find her writing stories, but now she’s turned that childhood passion into a career. She has ten years of experience focusing on entertainment-related content and is thrilled to be a contributor for the WGTC team. Of course, work-life balance is essential, so when she’s not behind her laptop, you can find her watching true crime, enjoying the short summer, and drinking overpriced coffees.