‘This is so important’: Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter join forces to dazzle in emerald green for the Christmas we never knew we needed

There is one undisputed queen of Christmas, and while no one has managed to topple Mariah Carey’s reign yet (and she is celebrating 30 years of the success of her Merry Christmas album), Sabrina Carpenter is proving to be a worthy contender thanks to her A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter special — and a little help from fellow songstress, Chappell Roan.

Earlier this year, Carpenter (who has by all accounts been dominating the music industry) teased fans with Netflix show titled A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, which started airing on Dec. 6. The special is a perfect combination of the “Espresso” singer’s biggest hits and a few festive favorites. Still, one of the highlights was when Chappell Roan joined her on stage to sing the 1984 classic “Last Christmas” by Wham!

Not only are the singers exceptionally talented, and this may have become one of our favorite Christmas covers, but they stunned in their respective emerald green outfits (the color looks exceptionally gorgeous on Roan as it complements her fiery red locks, which she straightened for the performance). Roan added several pictures from the performance, giving her 5.7 million Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the collaboration. In the caption, she thanks Carpenter for having her as a guest. “Thank u for having me on your Christmas special I’m so proud of u @sabrinacarpenter,” the caption reads.

Holy smokes! Our two favorite stars from 2024 are giving us a Christmas moment to remember

How do fans feel about two of 2024 hottest musical acts joining forces? Judging from the comments on the post, this is not a moment that anyone will forget anytime soon! “This was life changing,” a comment reads. “This is so important to me,” another shared. Other reactions include “so cute that you guys blew up at the same time and were supportive of each other and ended the year doing a duet!!,” “best duet on the special — hands down ,” and “queens of soft glam.”

Roan and Carpenter’s crushed velvet outfits were over-the-top with statement details like Roan’s oversized rectangular emerald-inspired belt details and Carpenter’s bejeweled halterneck top. The looks contrasted with the laidback set created for the show, making them even more visually interesting. Production designer Jason Sherwood shared the inspiration for the scene in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment.

“We were like: What’s the moment? Is it them on the big staircase? Is it this big performative thing?” Sherwood said. “They both came back to the team being like, ‘We want to do something that feels a little more informal [and] kind of chill.”

Carpenter and Roan are experiencing an explosion of fame and dealing with newfound stardom, which the “Please Please Please” singer discussed in an interview with Vogue. “We’ve been signed to the same label for quite some time. It’s been such a beautiful gift to be able to celebrate everything that all of these amazing women have done this year,” Carpenter said of the women, including Roan, who joined her for her Netflix special.

“I’m not, like, leaving out men, but the women have taken the cake this year. So it was a perfect opportunity to be able to bring some of them together.” We will be tuning in again closer to the holidays to see our favorite stars performing together (hopefully not for the last time).

