Tickets for Dead & Company at the Las Vegas Sphere for 2025 residency are surprisingly affordable

The Grateful Dead will turn 60 years old in 2025, an incredible run for any band, let alone one with so many fans worldwide. Founding members Bobby Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart are all part of the band, and will take the stage at the Las Vegas Sphere in 2025.

On Dec. 4, Dead & Company, the touring group comprised of Weir, Kreutzmann and Hart, alongside Jeff Chimenti, Oteil Burbridge and John Mayer, announced they will return to Las Vegas as part of their Dead Forever residency. The 18-show residency will begin in March and conclude in May, and comes on the heels of the group’s successful 30-show residency at the Sphere in 2024.

Weir told Billboard, “It’s a marvel in terms of what you can do visually with it during a show. It was an interesting challenge for us — but I thought we met it.”

Earlier this year, Mayer spoke to GQ about what makes the shows at the Sphere different from a traditional concert. “I think we’re probably working on each show up until about four o’clock in the afternoon. So it’s the very living, breathing thing and nobody is on autopilot, which is actually kind of fun. Everyone’s fully engaged all the time,” he explained.

“It’s a Vegas show. And it’s actually incredible how Bob and Mickey have risen to the challenge of almost overnight rethinking the way that they play and having these cues inside of the show, and having these moments that are kind of fantastical elements on top of the music,” Mayer continued.

Luckily for fans, tickets for the 2025 tour dates are surprisingly affordable — and can be purchased on StubHub.

The cheapest and most expensive tickets to see Dead & Company at the Sphere

At time of writing, the cheapest tickets to see Dead & Company as the Las Vegas Sphere are $136 each for the show on March 29, 2025. The most expensive tickets clock in at $181 on May 17, 2025.

