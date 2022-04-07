TikTok just commissioned its first musical

TikTok is expanding beyond Broadway hashtags by commissioning a full musical called For You, Paige.

The show will be performed live from New York City and broadcast globally on the app in April. The popular social media app hired Daniel Mertzlufft as the creative brain powering For You, Paige, according to a news release by TikTok.

Mertzlufft is no stranger to TikTok musicals, as he started the Grocery Store Musical and the Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical trends. The company said the musical was part of a bigger, Broadway focused push.

“For You, Paige is part of TikTok’s #ProjectBroadway, which celebrates and supports all things theater, musicals and Broadway; initiatives like last year’s Broadway is Back featured LIVE performances from The Lion King, Waitress and Wicked, behind-the-scenes content and stage tours, as well as multiple streams of the Ratatousical which helped raise $2 million for The Actors Fund. #ProjectBroadway and For You, Paige are just a few examples of how TikTok continues to change the way people are entertained – by connecting people and communities, empowering creative expression and democratizing experiences and opportunities that may not otherwise be available.”

The story is “inspired by real TikTok creators”. It follows the story of Landon, played by Roman Banks, and best friend Paige, played b Sri Ramesh, and their collaboration on a TikTok song inspired by a book.

The song goes viral and Landon leaves Paige behind but “when a producer offers Landon the opportunity to adapt the book series into a musical, Landon discovers that the glory of doing it all himself isn’t worth the stress and enlists the help of Paige and the TikTok community to turn the show into a huge success.”

For You, Paige will debut on TikTok on April 14 at 4pm PT.