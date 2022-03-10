TikTok launches SoundOn, their in-house music distribution service

Social media application TikTok launches SoundOn, a music distribution service to allow independent musicians to upload their music to the platform.

According to SoundOn’s official FAQ page, the service offers artists the option to optimize their music releases for TikTok and still send their works to other streaming services like Pandora, Apple Music, and Spotify. Artists can also create a 15-60 second TikTok sound using their music and have their profiles verified. SoundOn has been described as an “all-in-one platform for marketing and distribution” that will help an artist to build their career.

It will also aid them in establishing a fan base through TikTok, its exclusive partners like Resso and CapCut, as well as provide the facility to access other digital streaming platforms that are a part of its global distribution service.

In an official press release from TikTok, Ole Obermann, Global Head of Music of TikTok explained how this latest service will “guide” and “support” new artists in furthering their careers.

“New artists and musical creators are a vibrant community within TikTok and SoundOn is designed to support them as they take the first steps in their career. Our SoundOn teams will guide creators on their journey to the big stage and bring the expertise and power of TikTok to life for the artist. We’re incredibly excited about how this will surface and propel new talent and how SoundOn will contribute to an increasingly diverse and growing global music industry.”

Artists who distribute their music onto SoundOn will get 100% of royalties during the first year before it’s reduced to 90% the following year. Artists retain 100% of the ownership of their releases. In addition, artists have a chance to be selected to the SoundOn+ program, an exclusive A&R service to help artists grow their careers.

A few TikTok artists who have already signed up for the program are Muni Long, Chloe Adams, Abby Roberts, and Games We Play. SoundOn is currently available only in the U.S., the U.K., Indonesia, and Brazil.