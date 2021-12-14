Local authorities arrested alternative band Tool‘s drummer at Kansas City airport following an alleged fight with another man at the terminal.

Danny Carey had been in Kansas to perform alongside the Kansas University Basketball Prep Band for the college basketball game between Kansas and Missouri at the Allen Fieldhouse.

The Kansas City Police arrested Carey for misdemeanor assault for his alleged involvement in a fight at the airport with another man. According to Kansas City Airport Spokesperson Joe McBride, police detained Carey but not the other person involved in the altercation, which took place at roughly 7pm Sunday.

The incident will be forwarded to a prosecutor’s office to decide whether or not to press charges against the Tool drummer. As of Monday, Carey is no longer in custody.

The Missouri-Kansas rivalry is important, and the victory fell to the Kansas Jayhawks in a 112 – 65 win against the Missouri Tigers. Carey is a local Kansas boy and will undoubtedly be pleased with one result of the weekend.

Tool released their most recent album in 2019, with Fear Inoculum their first release in 13 years. The album was a success, with two Grammy nominations for songs – and winning one for the song “7empest” under the category Best Metal Performance.