According to testimony during a trial for the shooting, rapper Tory Lanez allegedly told Megan Thee Stallion to “Dance, bitch!” before he shot at her feet after an argument in the Hollywood Hills.

Rolling Stone reports that Daystar Peterson, aka Tory Lanez, was intoxicated when he fired the semiautomatic weapon at the rapper, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, according to testimony by LAPD Det. Ryan Stogner. The shooting happened on July 12, 2020, at around 4:30am.

Stogner said when he arrived at the scene, Megan gave him an account of the shooting. Peterson was standing “half in, half out” of the vehicle when he allegedly fired the gun.

“Megan immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence…She described her injuries as bleeding profusely,” Stogner said. “Megan stated the defendant apologized for doing it and offered her money and begged her to please not say anything and made a reference to the fact he was already on probation and he begged her not to say anything.”

Peterson was arrested near a party at famous socialite Kylie Jenner’s house that Megan invited Peterson to attend. She told police she cut her feet on glass and was initially hesitant to identify Peterson but eventually did an Instagram post about it about a month later.

“Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit,” she said in the video. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it. Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him. And ya’ll motherfuckers is not sparing me. That’s crazy.”

She gave more details about the shooting in an Instagram live.

“I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the shit, to get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary,” she said. “Oh, I didn’t think I was gonna cry… It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny, it’s nothing to joke about and nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody I didn’t deserve to get shot. And thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bones or break tendons. Where the bullets hit at, they missed everything, but the motherfuckers was in there.”

On Oct. 8, 2020, Peterson was formally charged with assault and carrying a concealed firearm. The court ordered Peterson to stay away from Megan, and he faces a maximum of 22 years.

Megan said she was afraid of the situation and didn’t want the police to shoot anyone, and that’s why she didn’t initially tell the police that Tory had a gun.

“I didn’t tell the police what happened immediately right then because I didn’t want to die. I don’t want the police to shoot me,” she said. “Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him. And ya’ll motherfuckers is not sparing me. That’s crazy.”

Unfortunately, Megan experienced online harassment after breaking her silence on the shooting.