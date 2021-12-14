Following the Astroworld festival in November, where 10 audience members died, hip-hop artist Travis Scott is no longer on the 2022 lineup of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The news was first reported by KESQ, who cited reports from the City of Indio and community services manager Jim Curtis and later confirmed by Variety.

Following the tragic events that occurred at Astroworld, Travis Scott’s own festival, a petition began on Change.org asking for Coachella to remove Scott from the lineup. Since its inception, this petition has garnered more than 60,000 signatures.

According to Variety’s report, Cara Lewis, Scott’s longtime agent, has been trying to keep Scott on the lineup, which he was set to headline as his return show after Astroworld. However, the festival’s intentions are to pull Scott from the lineup while compensating the artist for the cancellation.

Scott, who remained mostly silent since the Astroworld tragedy, sat down for his first in-person interview since the event with Charlamagne The God last week. During this interview, he claimed that he wasn’t aware any serious injuries had occurred after his performance and explained that all attendees had their tickets refunded for the festival. In addition, he offered to pay the funeral costs for the people who died at the event; however, not every family accepted the offer.

Coachella 2022, which will take place in April, is already sold out. The festival announced Scott as a headliner back in Jan. 2020, and despite being postponed multiple times, he has remained on the lineup until now.