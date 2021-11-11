Twitter Can’t Stop Talking About Taylor Swift Today—Why?
Taylor Swift is an artist that needs no introduction. She’s one of the most popular musicians in the world, an American legend who has consistently reinvented herself as the times change. And today, Nov. 11, she’s absolutely taking over the internet.
The 31-year-old musician behind “Bad Blood,” “Blank Space,” and “Look What You Made Me Do” is going viral on social media in the U.S., and while tweets about Swift are usually prominently found on the site on any day ending in a -y, today is a particularly exciting one for the country-turned-pop singer-songwriter. So, why is Taylor Swift such a hot topic of conversation today, and what does Friday, Nov. 12 have to do with it?
A new Taylor Swift release in the wing
In less than 24 hours, Taylor Swift will premiere a brand new rerecorded album for her fans: Red (Taylor’s Version). The album, which will be available by midnight on Nov. 12, is a completely new rendition of her 2012 hit Red.
Red (Taylor’s Version) was created in response to Swift losing ownership of her first six studio albums’ original masters to American music executive and investor Scooter Braun. In 2019, news broke that Swift’s original record label Big Machine, along with the albums’ masters, were acquired by Braun’s company Ithaca Holdings. Swift, gravely upset with Braun’s purchase, responded by vowing to rerecord her previous albums, starting first with April’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version).
Red (Taylor’s Version) was originally planned for Nov. 19, although in late September Swift announced that the album would launch one week earlier. The upcoming release isn’t just an updated rendition of Red, it’s bigger too: The full release includes 30 tracks compared to the original deluxe version’s 22. These include several titles that did not reach the original album’s final release, and a number of exciting features from Swift’s fellow performers, including pop legend Ed Sheeran.
With just a couple hours to go before the rerecorded album’s launch, Twitter is hotly anticipating the new drop.
She's literally taking over social media.
And with Phoebe Bridgers featuring on one of Swift’s upcoming songs, the memes are delightful.
Some are just grateful that Swift is finally getting the recognition she deserves after years of dismissive comments toward her work for her gender.
Alongside Red (Taylor’s Version) on the way, All Too Well The Short Film debuts on Nov. 12, 6pm CT. Fans can catch the short, based on Swift’s iconic “All Too Well” from Red, via Swift’s YouTube.
The short film, combined with Red’s lasting popularity nearly a decade later, is sure to keep Taylor Swift a viral focal point on Twitter for days to come. Catch Red (Taylor’s Version) tonight on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon.