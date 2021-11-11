Twitter Can’t Stop Talking About Taylor Swift Today—Why?

Taylor Swift is an artist that needs no introduction. She’s one of the most popular musicians in the world, an American legend who has consistently reinvented herself as the times change. And today, Nov. 11, she’s absolutely taking over the internet.

The 31-year-old musician behind “Bad Blood,” “Blank Space,” and “Look What You Made Me Do” is going viral on social media in the U.S., and while tweets about Swift are usually prominently found on the site on any day ending in a -y, today is a particularly exciting one for the country-turned-pop singer-songwriter. So, why is Taylor Swift such a hot topic of conversation today, and what does Friday, Nov. 12 have to do with it?

A new Taylor Swift release in the wing

In less than 24 hours, Taylor Swift will premiere a brand new rerecorded album for her fans: Red (Taylor’s Version). The album, which will be available by midnight on Nov. 12, is a completely new rendition of her 2012 hit Red.

Red (Taylor’s Version) was created in response to Swift losing ownership of her first six studio albums’ original masters to American music executive and investor Scooter Braun. In 2019, news broke that Swift’s original record label Big Machine, along with the albums’ masters, were acquired by Braun’s company Ithaca Holdings. Swift, gravely upset with Braun’s purchase, responded by vowing to rerecord her previous albums, starting first with April’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

Red (Taylor’s Version) was originally planned for Nov. 19, although in late September Swift announced that the album would launch one week earlier. The upcoming release isn’t just an updated rendition of Red, it’s bigger too: The full release includes 30 tracks compared to the original deluxe version’s 22. These include several titles that did not reach the original album’s final release, and a number of exciting features from Swift’s fellow performers, including pop legend Ed Sheeran.

With just a couple hours to go before the rerecorded album’s launch, Twitter is hotly anticipating the new drop.

taylor swift is real therapy pic.twitter.com/xK2K6fAQCo — taylor swift comfort (@tswifthinker) November 10, 2021

taylor swift taylor swift

driving driving me crazy pic.twitter.com/mxCxQ5HKEg — hale (@eveIodrama) November 10, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo singing All Too Well by Taylor Swift in preparation for #redtaylorsversion in 24 hours 🧣 pic.twitter.com/OEJSj0NAut — jen ★彡 (@400liv) November 11, 2021

She’s literally taking over social media.

This is now a Taylor Swift stan account. — GoFundMe 🧣 (Taylor’s Version) (@gofundme) November 11, 2021

taylor swift world domination, literally pic.twitter.com/QiAIX0gCWj — daisy 🌼 (@folkloreemind) November 10, 2021

Taylor Swift was the most streamed artist on Spotify on November 10 with over 32 million streams. pic.twitter.com/UdRjqSdNZD — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 11, 2021

The Cover For Taylor Swift's New Album, Red (Taylor's Version) 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

And with Phoebe Bridgers featuring on one of Swift’s upcoming songs, the memes are delightful.

📰| @Phoebe_Bridgers revealed that she almost cried while recording her part of "Nothing New" with @TaylorSwift13



"I just am so excited to have people take it at face value the day that it comes out, because I got teary recording it. I just couldn't be more excited" pic.twitter.com/BBzPqgALgI — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 10, 2021

phoebe bridgers after being the first woman feature to have a verse on a taylor swift song https://t.co/sF9cY7di3g — hannah 🦷🧚‍♀️ (@shetheygenius) November 11, 2021

next week we will have All too Well 10 minutes version.

Taylor Swift ft Phoebe Bridgers

big time for annoying people pic.twitter.com/BLmbD7rUwo — its158am (@it158am) November 3, 2021

she cried cause she found out the mic was turned off 😭 https://t.co/H30ShVfdkI — p. 🧣 (@bettysgrden) November 10, 2021

Some are just grateful that Swift is finally getting the recognition she deserves after years of dismissive comments toward her work for her gender.

listen. am i happy to see everyone is finally realizing the genius that is taylor swift? yes. am i still bitter that i had to fight through the trenches for years against those same exact people? yes. — e (@screamingcoIor) November 10, 2021

actually so embarrassed for everyone that feels the need to admit that they used to not like taylor swift like i’m begging you all to just keep that info to yourselves <3 — Sam Wieder (@swieder13) November 10, 2021

Alongside Red (Taylor’s Version) on the way, All Too Well The Short Film debuts on Nov. 12, 6pm CT. Fans can catch the short, based on Swift’s iconic “All Too Well” from Red, via Swift’s YouTube.

Shot on 35mm film with cinematography by the brilliant @the_rinayang. Plan your watch parties or grab your blanket and curl up into a ball. However you want to watch All Too Well The Short Film, it’ll be out tomorrow on YouTube at 7pm Eastern. 🥲 https://t.co/YzOtPK5Hzd pic.twitter.com/SWAlziJ6bC — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 11, 2021

The short film, combined with Red’s lasting popularity nearly a decade later, is sure to keep Taylor Swift a viral focal point on Twitter for days to come. Catch Red (Taylor’s Version) tonight on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon.