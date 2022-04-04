Twitter goes nuts over BTS x Olivia Rodrigo moment at 2022 Grammys

The BTS Army and the Livies are freaking out as members of BTS are seen sharing a moment with Olivia Rodrigo during the group’s performance during this year’s Grammy Awards.

Kim Taehyung, also known by his stage name V, was seen sitting next to Rodrigo before taking to the stage performance of ‘Butter’. V was seen whispering something to her ear and later pulling a small card from behind her. The Army have since lost their collective minds, taking to Twitter to share they think that V was flirting with the “Drivers License” singer.

Kim Taehyung x Olivia Rodrigo’s moment was hot. I was caught in the moment with them flirting. #GRAMMYs



April 4, 2022

As the two were seen interacting during the event, fans expressed their jealousy towards Rodrigo (in good faith of course), saying that she’s so lucky. Some have also captioned the moment using one of Rodrigo’s songs, “Jealousy, Jealousy”.

jealousy is a disease.

AND I WANTED TO BE OLIVIA RODRIGO FOR JUST A MOMENT, DAMN.#BTS #GRAMMYs — reb⁷ (@whosreb) April 4, 2022

Fans began to speculate what V whispered to Rodrigo as it wasn’t audible during the broadcast. Do I smell a brand new meme?

But regardless of what was said, fans are now asking for the two to collaborate for a future song.

i love how we went from v saying he wanted to collab with olivia to him making olivia part of bts’s #grammys performance!! does this count as a collab?! 😭😭💜 pic.twitter.com/GFNLQ7zx5Q — johnny is proud of liv 💜 (@jonaweenie) April 4, 2022

BTS performed at this year’s Grammy awards with the song “Butter”, which is also nominated for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” at this year’s ceremony. Meanwhile, Rodrigo is nominated for seven Grammys and has already won Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Drivers License.”