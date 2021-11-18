Twitter is filled with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello fans gutted over their breakup

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello shippers, we have some sad news to report: Shawnmila is officially over. After a little over two years, the two singers decided to call it quits this week, announcing that they would remain “best friends,” but put their romance in the past.

Mendes and Cabello’s will-they-won’t-they romantic tension dates back half a decade, even though the two only officially started dating in July 2019, one month after their sultry hit track “Señorita” debuted. Nonetheless, Twitter fans aren’t taking well to the news, especially given that Mendes was secretly in love with Cabello for years (and without realizing it, no less).

Some really identified with the relationship and saw it as their personal life goals. Seeing it end is, well, not that fun.

Not everyone is mourning the relationship, though. Things didn’t really look so promising between the two, even if they had a very lovely build-up to their romantic engagement. And if you’re wondering why Cabello in particular is getting trashed online, she was previously criticized for making a series of racist Tumblr posts as well, so many feel that Mendes essentially dodged a bullet.

Others wonder if we just may get some good music out of their falling out.

“Just waiting for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello to release their respective breakup albums,” @ThisIsOshaz tweeted from a side account.

shawn mendes camila cabello breakup freedom finally over god i’ve been waiting for this pic.twitter.com/KI911dIAMP — athena (@mymyatwaterIoo) November 18, 2021

After all, the Mendes fans may have more shirtless photos in the wing. So perhaps not all is lost for the “Shawn” side of Shawnmila.

In the meantime, 2022 will show whether Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello can truly keep their friendship alive, or if love lost makes their connection impossible to maintain.