We’re getting the tragic news from the world of hip-hop that up-and-coming rapper Slim 400, who rose to prominence in the West Coast hip-hop scene, was fatally shot Wednesday evening in Inglewood, a city within the Los Angeles metro area. He was 33.

According to Inglewood police Lt. Neil Cochran, per CBSLA‘s account, the shooting occurred at 7:50 p.m. near Manchester Boulevard and 7th Avenue, with officers on patrol hearing gunshots and responding, finding a man on the ground with gunshot wounds.

That report went on to say L.A. County Fire Department said the gunshot victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he died. Investigators were reportedly canvassing the area for witnesses and security video.

TMZ, in its reporting, identified Slim as the victim in the shooting.

One fan took to Twitter to point out that the rapper’s last Instagram story featured a song he collaborated on with Young Dolph, another promising rapper shot to death Nov. 17 in Memphis – using tombstone imagery.

Slim 400 last IG story a few hrs ago (which is still up @ the time of this tweet) is a song w| him & Young Dolph on a tombstone.



Then Today, Slim 400 got killed.

Then Today, Slim 400 got killed.

According to TMZ, the rapper was born to military parents in Germany, he moved to Los Angeles at a young age where he was raised in Compton. The now-defunct record label Pu$haz Ink, famed for bringing the world the music of YG and DJ Mustard, later discovered and signed Slim.

TMZ also noted in its reporting that Slim 400 narrowly escaped death in 2019 when he took nine bullets in what he claimed was an ambush while he was visiting family in Compton, another city within the L.A. metro area.