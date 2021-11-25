JC Chasez has had a long and storied career as well as a fascinating personal life. In fact, his life story is an inspiring story of hardship and perseverance.

Who is JC Chasez?

While he got his first taste of fame as part of the Mickey Mouse Club, it wasn’t until he climbed the pop charts in 1995 as a member of NSYNC that he became a global celebrity.

After NSYNC went on hiatus, JC Chasez’s career went from strength to strength. He has written and produced music for best-selling artists like Girls Aloud, Sugababes, Basement Jaxx, David Archuleta, and Matthew Morrison. Chasez 3also created a very successful solo album called Schizophrenic in 2004. However, its follow-up Kate ended up in development hell for many years before being eventually cancelled.

JC Chasez has also found success as an actor and TV host. These successes include a highly praised run as Pontius Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar and roles in 21 and a Wake-Up, Red Sky, and Killer Movie. He also worked as a judge on America’s Best Dance Crew from 2008 until 2012. The star also made cameo appearances on other shows including, Britain’s Next Top Model, What’s New, Scooby-Doo? and Las Vegas.

Was JC Chasez adopted?

JC Chasez was born on August 8th, 1976, in Bowie, Maryland. However, when JC was five years old, his biological mother decided to give him up. She gave the child to her former foster parents, entrusting them with guardianship of her son, hoping that they could guarantee him a stable upbringing and a good education, something she couldn’t provide at the time.

These foster parents were Roy and Karen Chasez, a technology company consultant and an editor, respectively. JC Chasez would live with these foster parents full time, and by the end of the year, Roy and Karen had begun the process to officially adopt JC, leading to him becoming an official member of their family.

The Chasez’s played a massive role in guiding JC Chasez’s career as he would regularly dance in front of them, despite being shy in public. This would lead to Chasez taking up singing in the hope of being more confident and to him entering a dance contest that would land him the role in the Mickey Mouse Club. And this role would kickstart his long journey to worldwide fame.

In a 2008 interview with the radio station KZZP, Chasez discussed the adoption, saying that “the position that I’m in now? Is because they helped me. I would not be here if they did not do that for me.”