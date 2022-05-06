Watch: Lady Gaga’s emotional music video for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s ‘Hold My Hand’

Lady Gaga’s music video for Top Gun: Maverick is an emotional look at the Navy’s aviation realm and the ups and downs of the bonds formed between the soldiers. “Hold My Hand” embodies the film’s message in an epic way — and a gorgeous one.

There are high stakes, significant risks, and a lot of love and loss at the forefront of Top Gun: Maverick and Lady Gaga’s song and video do an excellent job of summing it up and putting us in our deepest feelings.

Lady Gaga is a known storyteller, and fans love her for it. Top Gun: Maverick comes more than 30 years after the debut of Top Gun, and it will be an emotional ride for those who have been following the franchise since its first installment.

An added bittersweet element comes from the return of Maverick himself, but also the addition of Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s best friend and fallen comrade, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw.

Flashbacks within the music video highlight the weight on Maverick’s shoulders as he reflects upon his youth, growing up, and finding the balance between reckless and responsible. Fans can expect that as Maverick faces Rooster — the movie will address those themes, and we’ll see lots of tears, some of them being our own.

The synopsis for Top Gun: Maverick is as follows:

“After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Maverick Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.”

You can see Top Gun: Maverick in theaters on May 27.