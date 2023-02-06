We’re not okay: Taylor Swift looks mesmerizing in two-piece ensemble at the 2023 Grammys

Taylor Swift has given a truly bedazzling look at the 2023 Grammys, rocking up in what could be the best look of the entire night.

A perennial favorite at every musical awards show, Swift is set for yet another chance to sweep home some Grammys. Swift is up for four awards at this year’s ceremony, which is a shockingly low amount by her very high standards. Whether she wins or loses, she’s at the very least got one of the most stunning looks.

Swift opted for a dark blue, sequined two-piece. Without a midriff, but with giant sparkly earrings, it’s another typically strong look from the pop star. The 33-year-old celebrated the release of Midnights in 2022, and as is typical for her, it shot straight to the very top of the charts almost immediately.

Somewhat surprisingly, Swift didn’t end up with a nomination at this year’s Oscars. Many had expected her original song for Where the Crawdads Sing “Carolina” to cop at least a mention for the 2023 Academy Awards but was left out to dry alongside other favorites like Bones and All’s “Home” by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

“Carolina” is up for a Grammy though, as Swift continues to advance her claim as being one of the best ever singer-songwriters ever. No longer is she just one of the best of her generation but is now in the brackets of all time. She’s in stiff competition this year for Best Song Written for Visual Media, with Billie Eilish and Lin-Manuel Miranda also in the category against her.