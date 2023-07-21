This is gonna be stuck in our heads for a while.

After releasing several music videos from their new EP (or mini album if you’re in the know) Get Up, NewJeans is officially back. Although they only made their debut last year, the five-member girl group is already one of the most popular K-pop groups worldwide. Armed with five new songs, it seems like NewJeans is only growing in popularity with no signs of slowing down.

While some fans are unhappy with Get Up‘s short length — the five-song EP comes out to a little over 12 minutes — it’s hard to deny the foot-tapping quality of NewJeans’ music. Songs like “ETA” and “SuperShy” are combining sounds like UK garage, drum and bass, and late ’90s girl group harmonies and the resulting music is both fresh and nostalgic all at once.

One song off the album has been trending all over social media, especially after an insanely catchy TikTok preview started being used in everything from daily vlogs to makeup videos. “ASAP” is finally out after getting stuck in everyone’s heads (mine included); if you want to know what the girls are saying when you inevitably find yourself humming “Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik,” we’ve got you covered!

H-H-Hi it’s me again

I’m back (hey)

Let’s talk ASAP

Do you have the time? (Let’s talk)

A-S-A-P baby

Hurry up don’t be lazy

A-S-A-P baby

Hurry up don’t say maybe

할 얘기 다 한 줄 알고 빨간색 눌러

(Eng: I thought I said everything I wanted to say so I press the red button)

끊고 나니 생각나서 다시 또 울려

(Eng: After I hung up, I remembered and it rings again)

There’s this one more thing I’ll show you come with me

So much to do and lots to see

Just for a minute

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik

Just for a minute

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik

A-S-A-P baby

Hurry up don’t say maybe

A-S-A-P baby

Hurry up don’t say maybe

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik…

Hi it’s me again

I’m back (hey)

Let’s talk ASAP

Do you have the time? (Let’s talk)

A-S-A-P baby

Hurry up don’t be lazy

A-S-A-P baby

Hurry up don’t say maybe

A-S-A-P baby

Hurry up don’t say

Hurry up don’t say

Just for a minute

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik

Just for a minute

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik