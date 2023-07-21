Home Music

What are the lyrics to NewJeans’ new song ‘ASAP?’

This is gonna be stuck in our heads for a while.

Image via ADOR

After releasing several music videos from their new EP (or mini album if you’re in the know) Get Up, NewJeans is officially back. Although they only made their debut last year, the five-member girl group is already one of the most popular K-pop groups worldwide. Armed with five new songs, it seems like NewJeans is only growing in popularity with no signs of slowing down.

While some fans are unhappy with Get Up‘s short length — the five-song EP comes out to a little over 12 minutes — it’s hard to deny the foot-tapping quality of NewJeans’ music. Songs like “ETA” and “SuperShy” are combining sounds like UK garage, drum and bass, and late ’90s girl group harmonies and the resulting music is both fresh and nostalgic all at once.

One song off the album has been trending all over social media, especially after an insanely catchy TikTok preview started being used in everything from daily vlogs to makeup videos. “ASAP” is finally out after getting stuck in everyone’s heads (mine included); if you want to know what the girls are saying when you inevitably find yourself humming “Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik,” we’ve got you covered!

H-H-Hi it’s me again

I’m back (hey) 

Let’s talk ASAP 

Do you have the time? (Let’s talk) 

A-S-A-P baby 

Hurry up don’t be lazy 

A-S-A-P baby 

Hurry up don’t say maybe

 할 얘기 다 한 줄 알고 빨간색 눌러

 (Eng: I thought I said everything I wanted to say so I press the red button

끊고 나니 생각나서 다시 또 울려 

(Eng: After I hung up, I remembered and it rings again

There’s this one more thing I’ll show you come with me 

So much to do and lots to see 

Just for a minute 

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik 

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik 

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik 

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik 

Just for a minute 

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik 

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik 

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik 

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik 

A-S-A-P baby 

Hurry up don’t say maybe 

A-S-A-P baby 

Hurry up don’t say maybe 

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik 

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik… 

Hi it’s me again 

I’m back (hey) 

Let’s talk ASAP 

Do you have the time? (Let’s talk) 

A-S-A-P baby 

Hurry up don’t be lazy 

A-S-A-P baby 

Hurry up don’t say maybe 

A-S-A-P baby 

Hurry up don’t say 

Hurry up don’t say 

Just for a minute 

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik 

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik 

Just for a minute 

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik 

Tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tok, tik, tik, tik

