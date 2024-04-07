What happened to country singer Colt Ford?

Country singer and rapper Colt Ford was admitted to a hospital on Thursday, April 4, 2024, after a live performance in Arizona. Unfortunately, this is not the first time Ford has faced severe health issues.

Recommended Videos

Ford has been a big name in the country music scene since the release of his debut album, 2008’s Ride Through the Country. Mixing rap elements with classic country beats, Ford’s inventive songwriting took a few months to take off. Still, by 2009 Ride Through the Country entered Billboard’s charts, with the single “Dirt Road Anthem” getting a cover by Jason Aldean for his 2010 album My Kinda Party.

Ford has kept himself busy since he first entered the music scene, having already released seven studio albums, one live album, and two EPs. In addition, Ford’s entire body of work has been recorded by Average Joes Entertainment, a label he co-owns.

Sadly, in the past years, Ford’s musical career has struggled due to health issues. In 2021, Ford underwent treatment for eye cancer. Then, in 2022, the singer and songwriter was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis, an autoimmune disease that causes muscle atrophy, among other things. In a 2023 interview for Taste of Country, Ford revealed the diagnosis had led him to change his lifestyle and focus on getting healthier. Regardless, the disease had already caused sight complications, with the musician losing control of his right eye. Now, Ford has a new battle to fight after being taken to a hospital in Mesa, Arizona.

Why was Colt Ford admitted to a hospital in April 2024?

On the evening of April 4, Ford was one of the artists playing at Dierks Bently’s Whiskey Row in Gilbert. After the show, Ford suffered a heart attack, which led to his hospitalization. At the moment, Ford is recovering at the Banner Desert Medical Center. As the artist’s publicist told USA Today, Ford is currently “in stable but critical condition,” which means the singer still needs intensive medical care.

There’s still no information regarding what might have caused Ford’s heart attack. While Myasthenia Gravis affects muscles, the disease primarily targets the face, throat, and eyes of its victims. Still, the disorder can indeed cause heart failure and arrhythmia, sometimes manifesting as a sudden death. Since Ford was taken to the hospital in time, there’s yet no reason to fear for the worst. Still, it’s uncertain how the singer’s heart attack might affect his prolific career.

Ford’s last album, Must Be the Country, was released in May 2023.