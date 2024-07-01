What happened to J-Kwon at the 2024 BET Awards?

Shaboozey and rapper J-Kwon shared a special moment at the 2024 BET Awards ceremony. In May, Shaboozey made history when his song “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, displacing Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” in the top spot.

Recommended Videos

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” borrows a sample from J-Kwon’s 2004 hit “Tipsy,” and when Shaboozey’s version reached No. 1, it was the first time since 1958 that two Black artists reigned supreme in consecutive weeks on the Hot Country Songs chart. The song also landed at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. J-Kwon’s original made it to No. 2 the year it came out.

With such stellar success in 2024, all eyes were on Shaboozey’s performance at the BET Awards held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and he delivered. At one point, Shaboozey thanked J-Kwon for the sample he used from the hip-hop artist‘s hit.

Shaboozey brought J-Kwon on stage

via BET Networks/X

Shaboozey did more than say “Thanks” for the sample, he brought J-Kwon on stage during “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and from there, the two musicians performed a mashup of the two songs.

In April 2024 Billboard spoke with J-Kwon about Shaboozey’s update. At that time, J-Kwon said Shaboozey said he paid him handsomely for the sample, but he noted he was proud of the groundbreaking country singer. The next month, Shaboozey told the outlet how important it was to him to get J-Kwon’s blessing. “Feeling like you did the song you’re flipping justice and then getting that co-sign, not everybody gets that,” Shaboozey said.

Fans noted Shaboozey’s classy move

Shaboozey is SO REAL for bringing out J-KWON!!! That’s how you pay homage! #BETAwards



LETS GET A BAR SONG (TIPSY) TO NO. 1 pic.twitter.com/bDQWO2YzRQ — ladidai (@ladidaix) 🤠 peep lincolnbio (@ladidaix) July 1, 2024 via Ladidaix/X

Shaboozey on stage with J-Kwon at the BETs was the perfect way to give respect to the rapper’s original version, according to fan reaction. “Shaboozey is SO REAL for bringing out J-KWON!!! That’s how you pay homage! #BETAwards. LETS GET A BAR SONG (TIPSY) TO NO. 1 [sic],” Ladidaix wrote on X. “AHHHHHH! J-KWON!!!! I am screaming. If you weren’t at the clubs when Tipsy came out, you don’t know how BIG this was,” ArionneNettles added.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy