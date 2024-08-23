What happened to Josh Homme?

Queens of the Stone Age (QOTSA) canceled the remainder of their 2024 tour dates so frontman Josh Homme could receive “essential medical care,” according to a post from the band on social media.

Recommended Videos

Homme was diagnosed with an unspecified cancer in 2022 and had surgery. The next year, Homme told Britain’s ITV News he was “all clear” from cancer, but about a month before QOTSA cleared the remainder of their 2024 concert schedule, some dates in Europe and North America were called off so Homme could return to the U.S. for “emergency surgery,” according to another statement from the band. More dates were canceled so Homme could remain in the U.S. for medical care “under doctor’s orders,” the band later added on social media.

Homme will “prioritize his health”

QOTSA gave no clear indication of Josh Homme’s health status in their statement announcing the remainder of the band’s 2024 shows would not happen. Shows in Ohio, Illinois, and Wisconsin scheduled for Oct. 2024 were postponed until 2025. The remainder were canceled.

Based on their comments, QOTSA fans seemingly understood the band’s decision. “To those disappointed, understand when Josh is better you will get one helluva show, like he gave Halifax earlier this year. Heal up Josh and thank you for an amazing show!” one comment said.

Referring to his health challenges, Homme told ITV in 2023, “I had a little heartache, and I had a little of this and a little of that. But also I’ve never learned so much so quickly. So I’m sort of thankful for it all at the end because I feel closer to the things that I truly love … I’ll get through this,” Homme said.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy