What is ATEEZ ‘Guerrilla’ challenge? Explained

In celebration of the success of their latest release in July, The World EP.1: Movement, ATEEZ sent out a challenge for fans and idols alike all across the interweb. Using their latest track, “Guerrilla”, ATEEZ sent out a dancing challenge for anyone willing to dance to the intricate choreography for their newest track.

Although the members make it look plenty easy, it seems as if the internet has mutually agreed that this challenge is downright impossible. Although it is a very common dare between KPOP groups and their fans, especially with TikTok being a medium with incredible potential for the virtualization of songs, it seems as if not even idols are willing to participate in this particular challenge.

Fans have also taken Twitter by storm and shared the “Guerrilla” challenge — showing a video of members Park Seonghwa and Choi San dancing to this contemporary hip hop choreography — that no one dares to take on.

For any non-atinys that might come across this tweet, this is the Guerrilla challenge



pic.twitter.com/2yMZ6tnbk2 — ⚓︎ F⩜⃝IRY YUNHO (@yunho_fairy) August 2, 2022

Known for having one of the best dance lines in KPOP, ATEEZ member San has also admittedly not asked any idols to take on the challenge, as he does consider this to be a much larger hurdle than initially anticipated. In addition, the singer has also issued yet another challenge, urging idols to knock on their door if they dare to take on the “Guerrilla” challenge and make a video doing the choreography.

san said the guerrilla challenge is hard so they didn't go around looking for artists to do it 😭 but he said if anyone wants to do it they can knock on their waiting room 😭😭 — celine (@sandorokis) August 2, 2022

San’s remarks didn’t go unnoticed by ATINY, ATEEZ’s fanbase, as they have taken on social media to make fun of the complexity of the choreography, on top of the fact that no one else has taken on this challenge.

naurr cuz ATEEZ waiting in their waiting room be like 😭 https://t.co/MK0fqxx3P4 pic.twitter.com/oS136r9QNX — Yuki ✨| lf moots (@ksunootonin) August 3, 2022

One fan commenting on ATEEZ being patiently and dully waiting for anyone to finally knock on their doors.

*Idols when they pass by ateez waiting room door* pic.twitter.com/LOsiywEIYx — ⩜⃝ Milli (@Milliteez) August 2, 2022

Although many believe quite a few idols could easily take on the challenge, truth is that someone has yet to come forward and make their own rendition of “Guerrilla”. The fast-paced choreography seems to be especially challenging in comparison to common viral TikTok dances, which have much slower pacing. Fans are still hopeful that someone will take on the challenge and finally take up San’s challenge and knock on ATEEZ’s door.

SOMEONE BE BRAVE COME ON https://t.co/ZkvjqUOGv1 — Penny⛰️ (@dazzzlinglight) August 3, 2022

Regardless of the success in the challenge sent by the group, “Guerrilla” has been ceaselessly winning awards back in their home country, South Korea, recently granting its sixth award at the Music Bank Awards. Their latest win also amounts to their 12th award for their comeback for The World EP.1: Movement, which can be listened to on all usual platforms.