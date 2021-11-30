Queen Bey’s athleisure clothing line, Ivy Park, just announced a new collection called Halls of Ivy.

Halls of Ivy was born of Ivy Park’s latest collaboration with the Adidas brand. The new line was announced via a video posted to Ivy Park’s Instagram page. The ad, shot with a filter to make it appear older, features a number of famous faces, along with several surprising new ones.

The kids of several high-profile celebrities appear alongside Beyoncé and basketball stars James Harden and Jalen Green. 22-year-old Ava Phillippe and her 18-year-old brother Deacon Phillippe, the children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, make an appearance midway through the ad. Ava is seen lounging outside in a patterned skirt and chunky tennis shoes, while her brother plays table tennis in a simple, cozy-looking grey hoodie, all from the Ivy Park collection.

Natalia Bryant, Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s daughter, also made an appearance, looking fierce in a plaid suit with her hair in pigtails. The star-studded video even featured Beyoncé alongside Rumi and Blue Ivy, two of the superstar’s three children with her husband Jay Z.

The new line features a delightful cross between brilliant green pants, hoodies, and body suits and plaid, business-looking jackets, pants, and tops. The pairing of neon green with simple, houndstooth patterns is eye-catching and energetic, a perfect fit for Bey’s popular clothing line.

According to Adidas, the collection launches exclusively on adidas.com for 24 hours on Dec. 9, followed by a wider global launch the next day. Items in the collection will range from $45 to $600.