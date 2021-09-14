What Is Drake’s Net Worth?

It looks like Drake‘s about to get to the bag⏤again. The 34-year-old Canadian rapper just recently released his much-anticipated sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, and though the reviews aren’t necessarily the best he’s ever gotten, it seems like fans are more than happy for the OVO boss’s return. As of this writing, CLB has already sold almost the equivalent of one million units in its first week of release and is looking to draw somewhere between 650 million and 700 million streams.

This is nothing new for Drake, who has consistently raked in millions from every album he’s put out since his music career began in 2012. It’s now almost a decade later and he’s one of the richest rappers in the world. So how much has the Canadian rapper earned so far?

Born on October 24, 1986, Drake began his career in the entertainment industry at age 15 when an acting agent helped him land a role on the Canadian teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation. Drake played Jimmy Brooks, a basketball star who became disabled after getting shot by a classmate, for seven seasons before leaving to focus on music.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Drake was earning $50,000 a year in salary from the Canadian show, roughly the equivalent of a lower-middle-class worker. After watching artists like Jay-Z and Lil Wayne propel themselves to stardom, he began releasing mixtapes in 2005.

His first mixtape, Room For Improvement, was released through his official website and Myspace page and managed to sell more than 6,000 copies in its first run. Drake then created his own record label, October’s Very Own (OVO), and released his second mixtape, Comeback Season, which included the hit underground single “Replacement Girl.” The song grabbed the attention of Houston-based producer and Rap-A-Lot Records founder Jas Prince, and from there eventually made its way to Lil Wayne. The “Go DJ” was so impressed with Drake that he invited him to join the Carter 3 tour. From there, Drake began recording the songs “Brand New,” “Forever,” and “Ransom” with the Cash Money superstar.

He then released the songs on his third mixtape, “So Far Gone,” in 2009 on his OVO website. The mixtape featured some big-name appearances⏤Lil Wayne, Lloyd, Trey Songz, Omarion, and Bun B⏤and ended up getting downloaded two thousand times in its first hour. The mixtape earned Drake his first spot on the Billboard Hot 100 at #2 and was later released as an EP that reached great heights when it debuted at #6 on the Billboard Hot 200.

Later that year, Drake signed with Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment and the following year released his debut studio album, Thank Me Later, on June 15, 2010. The album became a #1 hit in both Canada and the US, snagging the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It also reached #1 on the R&B/Hip Hop and US Rap Charts, making Drake an instant mainstream success in just a little over a year.

He followed that success with his second studio album, Take Care, in 2011, which also reached #1 on several charts in multiple countries and was certified Platinum six times.

His reign has only continued from there. So far, every album that Drake has put out has been certified 4x Platinum. Over the course of his career, he’s worked with some of the biggest artists of all time, including Eminem, Travis Scott, Rihanna, Jay-Z, and even bitter rival Kanye West. He’s also won numerous awards, including four Grammys.

That’s not all. So far, Drake has sold more digital singles than any artist in history with a whopping 163 million digital sales, the equivalent of $26 million in albums sold. Since 2010, his earnings have grown from $10 million a year to $40-$50 million on average. In 2017 alone, he brought home $95 million and was $20 million shy of repeating that same number in 2019 when he raked in $75 million. And that’s just his music.

Outside of hip hop, Drake has proven to be a lucrative businessman with his many endorsements and entrepreneurial ventures. He’s made deals with Sprite, Burger King, Nike, and Apple Music, making $19 million off of Apple Music alone thanks to an exclusivity deal that allows it to stream all of Drake’s future solar projects exclusively. Drake also has his own brand of bourbon-based whiskey called Virginia Black and has secured a residency at the famous XS Nightclub in Las Vegas, which currently earns him $500,000 for making an appearance and $2 million for performing a formal concert.

Add it all up and it goes without saying that Drake can pretty much pull money from anywhere right now. After all those years of success, he’s amassed over $435 million, bringing his net worth to an impressive $200 million after taxes and expenses. With Certified Lover Boy out and making its rounds on the Billboard charts, it won’t be long before that number doubles.