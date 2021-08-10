What Is Harry Styles Net Worth?

It wasn’t all that long ago that five unknown lads from England and Ireland were hand-picked by Simon Cowell to form a new boy band on the reality singing competition The X Factor. Even though they didn’t win, the band would go on to blow up overnight, reaching Beatles-level fame all over the world with the release of their instant hit, “What Makes You Beautiful.” Five albums, numerous world tours, and hundreds of awards later, One Direction is still a household name with a net worth of over $150 million.

The most successful member of the group, which went on an extended hiatus in 2015, is English singer, songwriter, and actor Harry Styles. The fashion-forward fan favorite has been busy since his days as a lead vocalist of 1D. In addition to releasing two solo albums, “Harry Styles” and “Fine Line,” the 27-year-old has acted in the Oscar-winning film Dunkirk, modeled for Gucci, and executive produced the CBS sitcom Happy Together.

He’s also hosted Saturday Night Live and guest-hosted James Corden’s Late Late Show, headlined multiple concert tours, and won a Grammy for his chart-topping “Watermelon Sugar.” He has homes in London, New York, and Los Angeles and is currently dating actress Olivia Wilde. He’s basically the definition of winning at life.

So How Much Is Harry Styles Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Styles is worth a whopping $80 million. Judging by the success of his solo albums, modeling career, and acting roles, this number is expected to climb as he continues his artistic pursuits.

Following One Direction’s global success, Styles’ continued prosperity is due in large part to his talent as a multi-passionate performer and singer-songwriter. His first solo hit, “Sign of the Times,” was ranked the best song of 2017 by Rolling Stone. His more recent hits, including “Adore You,” have peaked on music charts all over the world, solidifying him as a powerful solo figure in pop music.

This has translated to handsome dividends for Styles, who shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Is Styles The Richest One Direction Member?

Styles isn’t the only wealthy member of the former boy band. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Niall Horan, who went on to have a solo career of his own, is worth $70 million. Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, who have released chart-topping singles as well as solo albums, are also worth $70 million.

Zayn Malik, who left the band in 2015 before 1D officially split, is enjoying a solo career that has brought him great success with songs like “Pillowtalk” and “Dusk Till Dawn.” He is worth $75 million, making Styles the richest singer of the group.

Though there’s been talk of the teen idols getting back together for a reunion tour, they have yet to reform and make that dream a reality. This is largely due to the individual successes each singer has had with his solo career. While fans all over the world wait with bated breath for them to reunite, one thing is certain: we can continue to expect great things from each of them, especially Harry Styles.