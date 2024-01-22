Morgan Wallen has sparked hype with what appears to be a tease of her forthcoming album, following the release of a new song snippet. The country music singer sent listeners into a frenzy earlier this month, after sharing a brief audio clip of an as-yet-unreleased track.

Recommended Videos

This marks the first taste of music from Wallen since September 2023, when he featured on the standalone single “Mawmaw’s House” alongside fellow country musician Thomas Rhett. As the anticipation around Wallen’s potential fourth album reaches fever pitch, we’re taking a closer look at the singer’s recent snippet, its title and potential release date.

What is Morgan Wallen’s new song called?

While the title of Wallen’s teaser track hasn’t been officially revealed, it’s safe to assume it is called “I Guess”. That name appears within the lyrics Wallen sang in the clip, and was also the caption he used when posting it to Instagram. For his part, longtime Wallen tourmate and co-writer Ernest echoed the term “I Guess” in the comments, making it a likely title for the single.

It’s thought that Ernest provided backing vocals for the song, since the harmonies heard in the snippet sound remarkably like the country singer. Lyrically, the song sees Wallen reflect on the demise of a relationship — a familiar muse for the musician — and ruminate on the role that he, and alcohol, played in the breakup.

The surrounding sonics are somewhat bare given that it is still a demo, but the minute-long “I Guess” snippet has a quintessential country sound, without much of the pop styles Wallen has dipped into with recent releases.

It’s not yet known who penned the lyrics, though Wallen has worked with songwriters like Ernest, Brett Tyler and Kelly Archer in the past. Parker McCollum, a singer-songwriter who has opened for Wallen on his tours, sang his praise for “I Guess” in the comments, telling Wallen he should release the song “exactly how it is.” Fellow country musician Randy Houser simply reacted with two fire emojis.

Does Morgan Wallen’s new song have a release date?

Wallen has yet to announce a release date for “I Guess”. However, given that his third album One Thing At A Time arrived in Mar. 2023, it’s safe to assume that new music is on the horizon. Wallen’s imminent headline tour, which kicks off in April and includes stadium shows across North America, may also provide a timeline for new releases.

Once the jaunt wraps up in August, Wallen might bid farewell to the One Thing At A Time era and usher in a new direction with fresh singles. In the meantime, fans might just have to replay the one-minute “I Guess” teaser, and keep their ears to the ground for new updates.