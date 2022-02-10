What is Snoop Dogg’s net worth?

Snoop Dogg is widely recognized as one of the most beloved and influential rap artists in the history of the popular genre. Along with the long list of impressive feats in his career, the 50-year-old rapper, songwriter, media personality, actor, and entrepreneur has officially acquired Death Row Records, the record label that initially launched his career.

Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, the talented rapper received the nickname “Snoopy” as a child from his parents, who noticed his love for the Peanuts character. Snoop developed a love for singing and rapping as a child, and by sixth grade, Snoop began rapping. His hard work eventually paid off when he released a solo freestyle that caught the attention of renowned rapper Dr. Dre. With several successful albums and countless business acquisitions and media appearances, Snoop Dogg has solidified his legacy as one of the greatest rappers alive today.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

How much is Snoop Dogg worth?

Snoop has sold over 35 million albums worldwide in total, beginning with his debut solo album Doggystyle in 1993, which topped numerous Billboard charts. The album was certified quadruple-platinum in 1994 and produced several hit singles, including “What’s My Name?” and “Gin & Juice.” Snoop’s follow-up album, Tha Doggfather, was certified double-platinum. Both albums were released through Death Row Records, though Snoop effectively left the record label in 1998. Along with his success in music, Snoop Dogg has starred in and hosted a number of television shows, including Doggy Fizzle Televizzle, Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood, Dogg After Dark, WrestleMania 32, and Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party. His appearances in films include Half Baked, Soul Plane, Training Day, and Starsky & Hutch.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper has a net worth of $150 million, which is a culmination of multiple platinum-selling albums, several business ventures, and as an ambassador for Beyond Meat. Additionally, these earnings have made Snoop one of the wealthiest rappers in the world. Per Variety, Snoop Dogg released a statement following the acquisition, stating:

I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value. It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.

With this recent acquisition, Snoop’s total net worth is understandably expected to go up. Snoop is expected to also acquire a portion of the label’s music rights. It’s safe to say that Snoop Dogg won’t be struggling in the bank any time soon.