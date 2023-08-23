What is the Britney Spears ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’ microphone debacle?

The “Oops!… I Did It Again” music video, as well as Britney Spears‘ entire early-aughts catalog, raised a generation. Core memories were formed to the sound of this electric pop track, and others like “Baby One More Time,” “I’m a Slave 4 U,” or “Everytime.”

With the advent of MTV, the music videos of what was arguably the most famous pop star of her time would play on a loop on TVs all over the world, so it makes sense that particular images have stuck with us all through the years. Even if some seem to be completely made up.

What is the “Oops!… I Did It Again” Mandela effect?

The Mandela effect is a collective false memory shared by a large group of people. It gets its name from the phenomenon by which people remembered former South African president Nelson Mandela having died in prison in the 1980s, despite him having lived until 2013.

The same thing is happening to Millennials and later Zoomers who are convinced Britney Spears was wearing a headset in the music video for “Oops!… I Did It Again.” Fans who dressed up like the singer in the years that have passed always seem to include the headset, and there was even a Britney-inspired doll that wore her iconic red suit from the music video and included a headset as an accessory. Hilary Duff also sported the microphone in the Lizzie McGuire episode in which she impersonated Britney in the “Oops!” music video.

In a YouTube video with over 40 thousand views debunking the false memory, and associating it instead with the fact that Britney famously wore headsets every time she performed live, the comments just won’t accept the reality.

Screengrab via YouTube

Britney never wore a headset in the “Oops!… I Did It Again” music video, contrary to popular belief. How exactly so many people remember it differently is hard to explain, but it can be blamed on pop culture having immortalized her image by mixing two distinct iconic looks worn by the singer: the red latex suit from one of her most well-known music videos, and the microphone she wore in almost every single performance.