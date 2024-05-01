Image via @stagecoach/X
Category:
Music

What is the ‘I Had Some Help’ release date on Spotify?

"I Had Some Help" is already the song of the summer!
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: May 1, 2024 03:39 pm

“Sunflower” singer Post Malone is dominating the country music industry before even releasing some twangy tunes of his own, teaming up with arguably the biggest country star of this decade, Morgan Wallen, for a forthcoming track that fans are just too excited for.

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone have been teasing a tune titled “I Had Some Help” for weeks, debuting the song in an Instagram post on March 20 and finally performing the entirety of the track for the first time during Wallen’s headlining set at Stagecoach on Sunday (April 28).

Fans have already started to memorize the chorus of “I Had Some Help” — which reads “I had some help / It ain’t like I can make this kind of mess all by myself / Don’t act like you ain’t help me pull that bottle off the shelf / Been deep in every weekend, if you couldn’t tell / They say teamwork makes the dream work / Hell, I had some help” — deeming the tune to be “the song of the summer” even before hitting streaming services, and simultaneously solidifying Post Malone’s place within the genre. His raspy voice was made for country music!

Footage of both Morgan Wallen and Post Malone jumping around in the flatbed of a pickup truck while pyro went off in the background — all while being surrounded by high-tech cameras — was leaked via social media during Stagecoach weekend as well, making it clear that a music video for “I Had Some Help” is on the horizon, as well as its official release.

Because of this, country music lovers were left with just one question — When will it finally hit streaming services? — and fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling for everything we know so far…

“I Had Some Help” release date

While neither artist nor their teams has announced the release date of “I Had Some Help,” KBAY Country — a country radio station based in The Bay Area — shared via Instagram on April 29 that “Bay Country will have [‘I Had Some Help’] for you first on May 8.”

Because of this, rumors began to circulate that the soon-to-be hit song would hit streaming services on May 8 as well, with the radio station debunking these rumors and revealing that the song would only “be in their rotation” at that time. Nonetheless, it can be assumed that the tune will be available on all platforms come May 10, as Fridays are typically when music is released on streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify.

While our fingers are crossed for a May 10 release date, we will just have to keep checking social media to see if either Morgan Wallen or Post Malone have anything to say before then. Either way, the song is certain to be nothing short of spectacular whenever we can stream it!

Author
Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, where she primarily serves as a reality TV writer, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).