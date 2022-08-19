BLACKPINK just launched their latest single and while it has been blowing up both YouTube and social media, some keen listers have noticed something special about one of its lines.

Early in the song star Lisa single a verse that throws back to an early 2000s track that was produced by one of her most idolised musicians.

Some fans may not have heard the original song, or simply could be forgetting where they’ve heard the line before. Fortunety, social media has us covered and we now know for sure the origins of this “Pink Venom” bar.

What song does BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” sample?

You’re not just hearing things, BLACKPINK’s latest hit “Pink Venom” does sample Rihanna’s 2005 hit “Pon De Replay”.

As pointed out by a user on the forum AllKPop, in “Pink Venom” during Lisa’s verse the line “one by one then two by two” is credited as an interpolation of “it goes one by one, then two by two” which can be heard in Rihanna’s song.

This information originated from Genius and on the website, there is further information about the nod to Rihanna’s song.

“When BLACKPINK were training before their debut, they famously did a dance cover of Rihanna’s 2015 hit “Bitch Better Have My Money.” In 2018, Jennie told Elle Korea that, “My number one idol will always be Rihanna. She has everything I want to have.” She got the chance to meet Rihanna at the Fenty Beauty store opening afterparty in Seoul.”

Now that it has been confirmed, BLACKPINK fans can get even more enjoyment out of listening to the group’s latest hit.