What was violinist Dana Chang’s cause of death?

Dana Chang, a talented 17-year-old violin student at Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, Massachusetts, died suddenly on April 11, 2024. When anyone as young as Chang loses their life, it’s natural to wonder what happened to them. Here’s what’s known about Chang’s cause of death.

The teenage musician’s passing was made all the more tragic but a recent success. According to Walnut Hill Arts, Chang — class of `25 — had recently performed Wieniawski’s “Concerto in D Minor” with the Boston Civic Symphony at Jordan Hall as the winner of the orchestra’s Concerto Competition about a month before she lost her life. “Congratulations, Dana!” the school wrote in an Instagram post, announcing the news.

Dana Chang’s cause of death has not been announced

To date, there is no publicly available information about how Dana Chang died in her obituary or any media coverage of her death from the Natick area. The Chang family is naturally grieving the loss of their child taken too soon, and understandably has maintained their privacy. Any speculation on how Chang died on social media just days after her death appears to be unconfirmed.

According to her Legacy.com page, Chang lived with her mother and father, John Chang and June Song, in Belmont, Massachusetts, about 14 miles from Natick. She is survived by her mother, father, and sister, Dayoon Chang. It’s unclear whether Dayoon is younger or older than Dana.

Her family planned a viewing at John Everett & Sons Funeral Home in Natick, and Dana’s final resting place would be at Newton Cemetery & Arboretum. In honor of Dana, her family asked for a memorial tree to be planted in an area of need.

