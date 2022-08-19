BTS‘ Photo-Folio project is underway, and Jungkook continues to surprise fans with more and more content, as teaser photos keep dropping every few days via BTS’ official Twitter. To the delight of the BTS ARMY, the details about this project’s release have finally been revealed.

When does ‘Me, Myself and Jungkook – Time Difference’ come out?

This special 8 Photo-Folio, titled Me, Myself and Jungkook – Time Difference will officially be released on Sep. 1, 2022. Jungkook’s Photo-Folio will contain an 80-page photo book, the usual photo cards, posters, and a special photo coaster prepared by the Weverse Shop.

When and how can I pre-order ‘Me, Myself and Jungkook – Time Difference’?

Me, Myself and Jungkook – Time Difference is now available for pre-order, and anyone who wants to get their hands on it can do so beginning from 11am KST, on Aug. 18. The new information was communicated via a tweet by the Weverse Shop, which BTS’ official Twitter later retweeted, as well as Weverse pre-order links for global and American fans.

While awaiting for their orders to arrive, fans can also enjoy a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes of this project, by watching the Photo-Folio’s production film below.

In the video, Jungkook explains his thought process behind the elaboration of this project. As he mentions, it’s the first time we see the youngest BTS member involved in a project like this, planning his concept, lighting, backgrounds, and outfits he wears all from scratch. It’s easy to see how passionate Jungkook seems about the production of his Photo-Folio, and toward the end of the video, the singer also reveals his satisfaction with the end result, claiming it exceeded his expectation.

With this much insight into the creation of “Me, Myself and Jungkook – Time Difference”, it’s safe to say fans can expect something great headed their way. And if this project turns out to be as good as it looks, surely no one will want to miss it.