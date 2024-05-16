When does Kehlani’s new album come out?

This has been a very exciting year for music already and we’re not even halfway through. Luckily, Kehlani is also joining the chat with a brand-new album.

On May 15, Kehlani (real name Kehlani Ashley Parrish) announced their fourth album, also letting fans know that it will come very soon. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter also teased the album in a very fun way on Tuesday.

Less than 24 hours ago, Kehlani hopped on X (formerly known as Twitter), releasing a photo that showed the artist free-falling from a window, with glass shards all around them in the air, adding “loading…” in the caption. A few hours later, Kehlani added a video of crash-related comments from Instagram.

Now, Kehlani revealed that the album’s title is, in fact, Crash. It also includes a very intricate cover art with the artist wearing a metallic outfit while sitting on top of a crashed car, with glass shards all around it.

When is Kehlani’s album Crash coming out?

Kehlani has kept fans fed, releasing albums pretty regularly. They have been around the music industry since 2009 as the lead vocalist of a pop cover band called PopLyfe.

However, it wasn’t until they signed with Atlantic Records to release their debut studio album, SweetSexySavage, in 2017 that they truly broke out the scene. The second album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, followed on May 8, 2020, with the third one, Blue Water Road, coming out on April 29, 2022.

A bit over two years after their recent release, Kehlani announced their fourth studio album after releasing the lead single, “After Hours” in April. Last week, the singer also released the music video for the song, and teased her second single, “Next 2 U,” which will come out next week.

In the new social media post, Kehlani announced that Crash will officially come out on June 21, and fans don’t have to wait long to hear it.

