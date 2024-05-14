When does Zach Bryan’s new album come out?

Regardless of your personal feelings on the genre, there’s no denying the unmatched zeal of country music fans.

Country music never goes out of style — at least among its most avid listeners — and the country stars of today rocket to fame through a range of avenues. Gone are the days of a singular path to recognition — with the rise of a range of warring social media platforms, many musicians are outright stars before they ever depart the bounds of the web. That’s certainly how it went for Zach Bryan, who found his start on YouTube before blossoming into a full-blown celebrity.

The country singer has only been in full circulation for a half decade now, but ahead of his first album’s release he slowly collected fans via scattered uploads to YouTube. That’s where his fame was born, and by the time he graduated to his first official album in 2019, Bryan already had a lineup of avid listeners. They’re eagerly looking forward to the release of his fifth album, which is expected out later this year.

When does The Great American Bar Scene release?

Starting with his first album in 2019, Bryan’s nearly managed to put out an album a year to keep his fans nice and satiated. The only exception is the stretch between 2020 and 2022, which sports no album releases, but did sport a global pandemic, so the lack of fresh releases is understandable.

That gap presently serves as the longest time period in Bryan’s post-YouTube career so far without an album release, and it seems the 28-year-old country singer is determined to stick with his steady release schedule. He’s been prepping for the debut of his fifth studio album with plenty of teasers shared over on Instagram, where fans are clamoring for more news about the highly-anticipated tracks.

Bryan, who says he’s aiming for an album release “as soon as possible,” informed fans in January that he was “about half done” with the album. Given that his self-titled fourth album released on Aug. 25, 2023, that likely means that he’s already finished with The Great American Bar Scene. He’s yet to announce an official release date, but with the timeline he’s kept to so far, fans can likely expect the incoming album within a few months.

