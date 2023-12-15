Starting writing his own lyrics as a teen — as well as learning how to play guitar by watching YouTube videos — Peso Pluma is a true success story!

While the 24-year-old recorded his first studio album in 2020, Ah y Qué?, he did not become a global sensation until two years later, after the music video for “El Belicon” garnered a whopping 10 million views on YouTube within three days (and not for good reason). The music video features what appears to be packs of cocaine — as well as Peso Pluma and his collaborator, Raul Vega, wearing bulletproof vests and carrying large guns (ultimately portraying gang members) — which ultimately sparked controversy for glorifying drug cartels.

While the music video for “El Belicon” put him on the map (for better or for worse), Peso Pluma’s “spontaneous personality and heartfelt comments throughout interviews and public appearances” stole the hearts of listeners all across the globe, causing his third studio album in 2023, Genesis, to peak at number three on the Billboard 200 in July. Also in 2023, the talented singer-songwriter collaborated with some of the biggest Latinx artists of our generation, from Eslabon Armado to to Bizarrap to Junior H to Becky G and beyond.

To top it all off, he even became the first Mexican mucisian to perform live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as well as the first Mexican musician to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. How impressive is that?

Nonetheless, with his Latin American roots coming to light in each and every track, fans have just one burning question: Where is Peso Pluma from? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija — known professionally as Peso Pluma — was born on June 15, 1999, in the municipality of Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico, right outside of Guadalajara. His family is also from Mexico, with his father being from Guadalajara and his mother being from Culiacán.

While he was born in Mexico, Peso Pluma spent his teenage years in the United States, spending quite a bit of time in New York, as well as attending high school in Texas. During his time living in San Antonio, Texas, the budding artist learned how to speak English, and he also began his career within the music industry. Given the spectacular songs he has provided fans with over the years, we are so thankful that he pursued his passion!

To listen to some of Peso Pluma’s tunes for yourself, fans can stream his music via Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more.