The name Kim Hongjoong resonates loudly within the K-pop industry. Born on Nov. 7, 1998, in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, he has emerged as a central figure in the industry, gaining respect and admiration from fans and peers alike.

Recommended Videos

At just 25 years old, Hongjoong has cemented his place as a dynamic and influential leader, rapper, and creative visionary for the globally acclaimed group ATEEZ. His journey from being the first trainee at KQ Entertainment to leading one of the most popular K-pop groups of the current era is nothing short of inspiring.

The Journey to K-pop stardom

Hongjoong’s 2015 entry into KQ Entertainment marked the beginning of a remarkable career. After auditioning with an original song, he joined the agency and became the first trainee under KQ Entertainment. As the first trainee, he set the standard for the other ATEEZ members that followed, demonstrating a level of dedication and passion. From the onset, Hongjoong exhibited extraordinary rapping and songwriting skills and spent his time as a trainee focused on honing these skills.

These talents, combined with his relentless work ethic, positioned him as a natural leader. When ATEEZ debuted, it was clear that Hongjoong was more than just a member of the group; he was its heart and soul. Standing at five feet eight inches, he may not be the tallest member, but his presence is undeniably commanding. On stage, he captivates audiences with his dynamic performances and magnetic energy. Off stage, his friendly and empathetic nature endears him to fans and fellow members alike.

Crafting ATEEZ’s identity

Hongjoong’s influence as a member of ATEEZ extends far beyond his on-stage performances. He plays a vital role in steering the group’s creative direction, ensuring that every song, performance, and concept aligns with their unique identity. His involvement in songwriting and production allows him to infuse each piece with his personal touch, creating a cohesive and compelling narrative that resonates with fans worldwide. His ability to convey deep emotions through his music is also one of his defining traits. Whether he’s delivering a powerful rap verse or crafting poignant lyrics, Hongjoong’s performances with ATEEZ have a profound impact.

Leading the pack

Despite his relatively young age, Hongjoong has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities. His ability to inspire and motivate his group members has been instrumental in their collective success. He leads by example, consistently pushing himself and his team to new heights. Hongjoong’s ability to connect with fans on a personal level, sharing his journey and emotions, has fostered a deep and loyal following.

As ATEEZ continues to rise in popularity, Hongjoong’s role as a leader and artist will undoubtedly remain central to its success. His vision, talent, and leadership have laid a strong foundation for the group, and his influence will continue to shape their future endeavors. As he continues to steer the group toward new heights, fans can look forward to many more years of extraordinary music and unforgettable performances.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more