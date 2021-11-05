Who Is Dave Grohl’s Wife?

Former Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has lived the rockstar life for a long time. With over 20 years’ worth of hits, he has easily become one of the most recognizable faces in rock and roll today. Of course, living a rock star’s life comes with a fair amount of fame and countless groupies throwing themselves at one’s feet, but just like any other person, Grohl hoped that one day he might also be able to find true love. As it is with many musicians, his path to finding his soul mate came with a few bumps in the road.

During the early ’90s, Grohl dated photographer Jennifer Youngblood. The two got married in 1994 but divorced later in 1997. Grohl then remained single until 2001, the year he met the love of his life. As it happened, went out one night to play wingman to fellow Foo Fighters band mate Taylor Hawkins at the Sunset Marquis Hotel. Hawkins’ date had the exact same idea and was accompanied by her friend, former model Jordyn Blum.

According to The Things, Grohl ended up becoming extremely nervous to go up and talk to Blum. Instead, he ended up getting drunk and scribbling his number on a piece of paper along with the words “You’re my future ex-wife.”

Weirdly enough, this actually worked. The couple began dating that same year and got married in 2003. Ever since then, it seems that there has been nothing but marital bliss in the Grohl household. But who is the woman that has kept Grohl smitten for all these years?

Blum was born on May 28, 1976 and raised in California. She started her modeling career at the age of 17 and managed to grace the cover of Teen Magazine during her youth. She later quit her modeling career to transition to a producing role at MTV. Since then, she has proven herself to be a Jill of All Trades behind the scenes. She even directed the music video for the Foo Fighters’ single “Walking A Line” in 2000 as well as their documentary of the same name in 2002.

Together the couple has three children: Violet Maye, Harper Willow, and Ophelia Saint. Their oldest, Violet Maye, is currently 15 years old. Harper Willow is 12 and their youngest, Ophelia Saint, is 7. Blum and Grohl are clearly a very lucky and happy couple and we hope that things stay that way for them forevermore.